Kelly of the Dell

Kelly O’Dell

Kelly O’Dell’s astounding glass sculptures are about extinction, animal endangerment, threatened species, and the human impact on the natural world. O’Dell grew up in Hawaii with artistic parents who sometimes worked in glass. Though she started at the University of Hawaii intending to major in math, she says that once she walked past the school’s hot shop, the smell brought her back to her childhood, and she was hooked.

“Animal extinction is occurring mostly by way of human-caused habitat destruction and climate change. It is fascinating and devastating to me that our presence as one species has so much impact on the delicate balance of life. Using sculpture, I am recreating the endangered, the critically endangered, and the extinct in glass.”

You can see all of Kelly O’Dell’s magnificent work on her website and on Instagram.