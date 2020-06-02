My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Mysterious Embroidery

by 14 Comments

Fatma Karaca

Today, we are looking at some beautiful, super-stylish embroidery art by Fatma Karaca, A.K.A. @violalpina, a person who remains a total mystery. She popped into my Instagram feed, and I was instantly captivated. However, I haven’t been able to find out anything about her. Therefore, we’re just going to have to admire her art.

You can follow the mysterious Fatma Karaca on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

14 thoughts on “Mysterious Embroidery

  1. Violet
    June 2, 2020 at 7:26 am

    Wow…that is so amazing I don’t know what to say (a rarity for me)!

  2. janhaltn
    June 2, 2020 at 7:49 am

    It is very nice. I enjoyed looking at it. It took a lot of skill to do it. But I won’t remember it tomorrow. Hal

  3. loisajay
    June 2, 2020 at 8:13 am

    Wow–all the tiny (tiny!) details. I like these a lot.

  4. isaiah46ministries
    June 2, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Absolutely amazing detail. What a gift and talent she has. Thanks for sharing.

  5. Kate
    June 2, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    Wow, these are all so clever. I especially like the two with dogs, and then the one with the Starry Night painting.

  6. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 2, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    These are charming. I really appreciate the scale of the details and the variety of textures achieved.

  7. Diane
    June 2, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    These are marvelous! And they make me think I should take up embroidery again.

