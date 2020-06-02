Mysterious Embroidery

Fatma Karaca

Today, we are looking at some beautiful, super-stylish embroidery art by Fatma Karaca, A.K.A. @violalpina, a person who remains a total mystery. She popped into my Instagram feed, and I was instantly captivated. However, I haven’t been able to find out anything about her. Therefore, we’re just going to have to admire her art.

You can follow the mysterious Fatma Karaca on Instagram.