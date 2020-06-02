Mysterious Embroidery

Today, we are looking at some beautiful, super-stylish embroidery art by Fatma Karaca, A.K.A. @violalpina, a person who remains a total mystery. She popped into my Instagram feed, and I was instantly captivated. However, I haven’t been able to find out anything about her. Therefore, we’re just going to have to admire her art.
You can follow the mysterious Fatma Karaca on Instagram.
June 2, 2020 at 7:26 am
Wow…that is so amazing I don’t know what to say (a rarity for me)!
LikeLiked by 2 people
June 2, 2020 at 6:16 pm
They’re just darling. I want to go to the rooms she portrays!
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 2, 2020 at 7:49 am
It is very nice. I enjoyed looking at it. It took a lot of skill to do it. But I won’t remember it tomorrow. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 2, 2020 at 6:17 pm
LOL. That’s okay, Hal.
LikeLike
June 2, 2020 at 8:13 am
Wow–all the tiny (tiny!) details. I like these a lot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 2, 2020 at 6:17 pm
I like the homey mid-century vibe!
LikeLike
June 2, 2020 at 11:04 am
Absolutely amazing detail. What a gift and talent she has. Thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 2, 2020 at 6:18 pm
She really is so talented!
LikeLike
June 2, 2020 at 12:00 pm
Wow, these are all so clever. I especially like the two with dogs, and then the one with the Starry Night painting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 2, 2020 at 6:18 pm
That one is truly exceptional.
LikeLike
June 2, 2020 at 12:10 pm
These are charming. I really appreciate the scale of the details and the variety of textures achieved.
LikeLiked by 2 people
June 2, 2020 at 6:19 pm
Charming is exactly the right word for them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 2, 2020 at 5:59 pm
These are marvelous! And they make me think I should take up embroidery again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 2, 2020 at 6:20 pm
I think so, too! It’s so cool that you can do that. I’m terrible.
LikeLike