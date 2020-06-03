My OBT

Stutterer

Today, I’m thrilled to bring you a beautiful short film I found in my internet wanderings the other night. It’s called Stutterer, and I think you’re going to like it. The film won the 2016 Best Live Action Short Film Oscar, and it’s pretty clear why. The short is a little slow in getting going, but the filmmakers did a beautiful job of laying out the main character right away, then slowly building to a beautiful end.

Benjamin Cleary, the film’s writer and director, was 32 when he made the film. A graduate of University College Dublin and of the London Film School, Cleary himself has no speech impediments. Instead, he was inspired by an old school chum who he watched struggle to communicate.

You can learn more about the talented Benjamin Cleary on his website.

  1. bcparkison
    June 3, 2020 at 7:12 am

    This is beautiful. I do believe there is someone for every one.

  2. janhaltn
    June 3, 2020 at 7:34 am

    Outstanding. Wonderful, Attention grabber. Very Interesting. A thousand more words. WOW, what a wonderful way to start the morning. Donna has hit it out of the park again. Hal

  3. loisajay
    June 3, 2020 at 8:52 am

    Wonderful, Donna. Absolutely wonderful. Agree with Hal. You did hit it out of the park.

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 3, 2020 at 9:20 am

    That was an excellent short film. It’s a very uplifting message about communication and connection. On a personal note, my youngest has been in speech therapy since he was 2 so it’s the type of message that has a lot of personal resonance for me.

