Today, I’m thrilled to bring you a beautiful short film I found in my internet wanderings the other night. It’s called Stutterer, and I think you’re going to like it. The film won the 2016 Best Live Action Short Film Oscar, and it’s pretty clear why. The short is a little slow in getting going, but the filmmakers did a beautiful job of laying out the main character right away, then slowly building to a beautiful end.

Benjamin Cleary, the film’s writer and director, was 32 when he made the film. A graduate of University College Dublin and of the London Film School, Cleary himself has no speech impediments. Instead, he was inspired by an old school chum who he watched struggle to communicate.

You can learn more about the talented Benjamin Cleary on his website.