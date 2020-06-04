My OBT

Etsomnia™ 270: Al Fresco

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

After 1.5 years of planning and big checks and permit applications and not-very-patient waiting, our outdoor work is finally starting! We’ve been without usable outdoor space for a number of years, so I’m extra excited to get to the decorating stage! We have decided that we want a statement dining table. The rest of the decor will be fairly modest, but we want some table drama to set the tone. Once I started looking, I had to resist plenty of adorable-yet-impractical things, but I also found some wonderful inspirations and only a few nightmares.

Our extra challenge is this: we’re right on the water, so that knocks out anything that isn’t thoroughly sealed. Wood is risky, and metal needs lots of maintenance to keep away the rust, so we’ll probably end up with something more saltwater hardy, but at this stage, I’m entertaining all options.

This concrete-top table should stand up to the salt water, and it’s gorgeous! By JacobsenFurniture
What a magnificent epoxy-coated wooden mosaic table! By TableLegsUS
This marble-top table with built-in fire pit is a bit too fancy for us, but it sure is interesting! By NGCustomWorkshop
The blend of reclaimed woods in this table is just gorgeous! By CloudNoir
This beauty is made out of reclaimed pallet wood! By EllisGeneralCo
Even though it’s wood and has a living edge (both features which I love but which are not ideal for saltwater exposure), this one is my absolute fave! By OMCreationInc
What a gorgeous polished concrete table! I love it paired with the vintage metal chairs. By KyashCubes
Isn’t it incredible the things people can make with resin? By EpoxyResinWoodBeauty
This remarkable, space-saving idea came up in my search, and I’m so inspired! There is one of these in our future for sure. By UpstreamDesignCo
We’d be very popular! By LittleBearsDesign
Not quite what we need, but thoroughly adorable! By WebberWoodWerks
I do love a good Moroccan mosaic, and the colors in this one make me happy! By ShopLMOnline
And the title of greatest (if least practical) outdoor table of all time goes to this fantastic creation! By SwingTables (who else?)

8 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 270: Al Fresco

  1. loisajay
    June 4, 2020 at 8:07 am

    That last table is the winner! **swing by our place for dinner and drinks!**

  2. janhaltn
    June 4, 2020 at 9:46 am

    I like allof them. All we have is a plastic table most of the time paper plates. But, we don’t eat outside very often. Hal

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 4, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    The swing table would be a lot of fun, though I’d worry about banging my knees on the table. I love the ones with the natural edge and resin infill. If I had a balcony, I would definitely get that table shelf thing. What a fantastic idea! It makes me sad I don’t have a balcony. I am surprised, however, that the one I really like is the concrete one. As well as being very practical and easy to care for, I imagine it would look great set against every single colour of sky.

  4. Terri
    June 4, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    I like the one by Little Bears Design. So nice looking and keeps your drinks cold and easy access at all times!

