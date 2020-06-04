Etsomnia™ 270: Al Fresco

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
After 1.5 years of planning and big checks and permit applications and not-very-patient waiting, our outdoor work is finally starting! We’ve been without usable outdoor space for a number of years, so I’m extra excited to get to the decorating stage! We have decided that we want a statement dining table. The rest of the decor will be fairly modest, but we want some table drama to set the tone. Once I started looking, I had to resist plenty of adorable-yet-impractical things, but I also found some wonderful inspirations and only a few nightmares.
Our extra challenge is this: we’re right on the water, so that knocks out anything that isn’t thoroughly sealed. Wood is risky, and metal needs lots of maintenance to keep away the rust, so we’ll probably end up with something more saltwater hardy, but at this stage, I’m entertaining all options.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
June 4, 2020 at 8:07 am
That last table is the winner! **swing by our place for dinner and drinks!**
June 4, 2020 at 4:03 pm
Isn’t it incredible? It’s like something I would have wished for when I was 7, only all grown up!
June 4, 2020 at 9:46 am
I like allof them. All we have is a plastic table most of the time paper plates. But, we don’t eat outside very often. Hal
June 4, 2020 at 4:03 pm
We are outside absolutely all the time when it’s possible. It’s been driving us crazy not having our outdoor space for the last few years. Can’t wait!
June 4, 2020 at 12:41 pm
The swing table would be a lot of fun, though I’d worry about banging my knees on the table. I love the ones with the natural edge and resin infill. If I had a balcony, I would definitely get that table shelf thing. What a fantastic idea! It makes me sad I don’t have a balcony. I am surprised, however, that the one I really like is the concrete one. As well as being very practical and easy to care for, I imagine it would look great set against every single colour of sky.
June 4, 2020 at 4:04 pm
You’re so right about the cement one. I can’t stop thinking about it. Beloved loves it, too. Don’t know about shipping it, though… Ugh. Next problem: how to get the table here…
June 4, 2020 at 3:51 pm
I like the one by Little Bears Design. So nice looking and keeps your drinks cold and easy access at all times!
June 4, 2020 at 4:05 pm
Isn’t that clever? I really dug that one, too.
