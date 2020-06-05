The Royal Ballet

This video by The Royal Ballet is really going to knock your socks off. The dancers are principals Edward Watson and Marianela Nuñez performing the pas de deux from Infra, a ballet by choreographer Wayne McGregor. The beautiful, sensitive score is by composer Max Richter.

The ballet explores the emotions that lie beneath the surface of human interactions. It’s meant to explore the feelings we hide from each other, and it speaks volumes to me about loneliness, even in a crowd. I wasn’t able to find a video of the entire ballet, but after the duet and an interview with McGregor, I posted a full-length rehearsal that gives you some good glimpses into the rest of the ballet.

You can watch all of The Royal Ballet’s remarkable recorded works on their YouTube channel, and you can see more of Wayne McGregor’s wonderful experimental ballet on his YouTube channel.