Sightseeing

Today, we’re exploring the gorgeous, vintage-looking travel posters by U.S.-based illustrator Martin Wickstrom. Originally from Sweden, the artist has had a long, successful career in the U.S., creating illustrations for the likes of Disney, PBS Learning, Scholastic, Leapfrog, New York University, and a number of leading children’s magazines. With his clean lines and gentle colors, it’s abundantly clear why Wickstrom has been the darling of the children’s educational set. I can see how children would respond to his upbeat graphic style.

Wickstrom’s illustrations are so stylish, in fact, he manages to make even less glamorous locations (that’s right, Waco, I’m talking to you) look like places I need to visit. His use of soft colors and his Deco sensibilities are as elegant as the travel posters by Henry Rivers, about which I’ve waxed poetic before.

You can follow the wonderful Martin Wickstrom on his website and on Behance. And don’t forget to check out his children’s illustrations, too!

All images property of Martin Wickstrom.