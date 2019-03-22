My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Busiest

by 2 Comments

Keren Ann/Polydor

I forget how I found her, but I’m glad I did. Whether she’s singing in French or English, chanteuse Keren Ann’s voice slides over you like expensive velvet. I realized I shouldn’t listen to her while I’m travelling, because her music makes me want to close my eyes and just absorb her sweet, soothing voice (which causes me to walk into things).

When the singer/songwriter isn’t working on her own music, she’s writing and arranging choral music, producing and engineering other people’s albums, and playing guitar, piano, and clarinet. The energetic Keren Ann travels between Tel Aviv, New York, and Paris for these multiple jobs, so I find it extra impressive that with a schedule like hers, she still manages to convey such peace and stillness through her own music.

You can follow the very busy Keren Ann on her website and her YouTube channel.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “The Busiest

Leave a comment

  1. Dan Catena
    March 22, 2019 at 7:41 am

    Her music is lovely, thanks for sharing!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.