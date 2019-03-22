The Busiest

Keren Ann/Polydor

I forget how I found her, but I’m glad I did. Whether she’s singing in French or English, chanteuse Keren Ann’s voice slides over you like expensive velvet. I realized I shouldn’t listen to her while I’m travelling, because her music makes me want to close my eyes and just absorb her sweet, soothing voice (which causes me to walk into things).

When the singer/songwriter isn’t working on her own music, she’s writing and arranging choral music, producing and engineering other people’s albums, and playing guitar, piano, and clarinet. The energetic Keren Ann travels between Tel Aviv, New York, and Paris for these multiple jobs, so I find it extra impressive that with a schedule like hers, she still manages to convey such peace and stillness through her own music.

You can follow the very busy Keren Ann on her website and her YouTube channel.