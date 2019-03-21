My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 219: SPRING!!!!!

“Spring break coat.” More like spring break from reality.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Since yesterday was the first official day of spring, I thought today was a good day to remind us of all the things we have to look forward to, of the things that make the season so hopeful (and, in some cases, hopeless). Got a little carried away, though. I couldn’t help it. I’m in such a good mood, there’s as much good as there is bad this week!

She seems so happy… So who wants to break it to her that she’s wearing a shower curtain?

 

I may need one for every day of the week! By JustAsStrangeAsIAm

When I die, would someone please do this to me?

At least you don’t have to worry about stepping in dog poop. Nothing could make these worse!

Even your pets can dress up for spring! By ThePreppyOwl

Spring hat? Maybe if you live in coal country…

Am I fascinated or horrified? I can’t decide.

How did I go this long without knowing that spring gnomes were a thing?!? By SvenskaMara

The maker is clearly a talented leatherworker. It’s a shame her taste is so terrible.

Nope. No idea.

Rose and Honey lollipops? Don’t mind if I do! By LecarreLollipops

The season is often used as an excuse to dress like you’re color blind.

Yes, yes, a million times yes! By my favorite hat maker, ArturoRios

“Spring tunic.” She looks just as confused as I am.

I’m never a big fan of wreaths, but good grief, are those hair extensions?!?

Don’t get me wrong. I am excited about spring. Just not 65-multi-colored-googly-eyes-headdress excited.

No one will notice those few extra winter pounds if you cover them up with this spring jacket featuring some kind of alien orifice!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 219: SPRING!!!!!

  1. bcparkison
    March 21, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Well…..Have you ever checked in to see if any of these crazy thing sell? I do like the butterflys.

    • Donna from MyOBT
      March 21, 2019 at 9:17 am

      The butterfly hat sold this morning! Some of them do sell, but most of them just languish. My search for “spring” turned up something like 339K items. It’s like my big closet. Somebody needs to clean out Etsy once in a while.

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 21, 2019 at 11:16 am

    What is the Etsy obsession with using doll heads in crafts? At no point in my life, not even when I was a deranged toddler, did I think decorating with doll heads was an acceptable look.

