Etsomnia™ 219: SPRING!!!!!

“Spring break coat.” More like spring break from reality.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Since yesterday was the first official day of spring, I thought today was a good day to remind us of all the things we have to look forward to, of the things that make the season so hopeful (and, in some cases, hopeless). Got a little carried away, though. I couldn’t help it. I’m in such a good mood, there’s as much good as there is bad this week!
She seems so happy… So who wants to break it to her that she’s wearing a shower curtain?
March 21, 2019 at 8:18 am
Well…..Have you ever checked in to see if any of these crazy thing sell? I do like the butterflys.
March 21, 2019 at 9:17 am
The butterfly hat sold this morning! Some of them do sell, but most of them just languish. My search for “spring” turned up something like 339K items. It’s like my big closet. Somebody needs to clean out Etsy once in a while.
March 21, 2019 at 11:16 am
What is the Etsy obsession with using doll heads in crafts? At no point in my life, not even when I was a deranged toddler, did I think decorating with doll heads was an acceptable look.
