Perma-Spring

Zihee

It’s going to be a balmy day today, and I thought it was a perfect opportunity to bring you something kind of springy! I spotted these tattoos by artist Zihee a few months ago, and I’ve been saving them for a day that feels like today. The Korean artist paints her designs freehand on each client’s skin, ensuring that each is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.



I love how painterly Zihee’s pieces are. Her bright colors and simple illustrations feel incredibly fresh and cheerful. I feel like having such beautiful art on your body could make you feel a little like spring all the time!

You can follow Zihee’s wonderful work on Instagram.

All images property of Zihee Tattoos.