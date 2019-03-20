Perma-Spring

It’s going to be a balmy day today, and I thought it was a perfect opportunity to bring you something kind of springy! I spotted these tattoos by artist Zihee a few months ago, and I’ve been saving them for a day that feels like today. The Korean artist paints her designs freehand on each client’s skin, ensuring that each is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.
I love how painterly Zihee’s pieces are. Her bright colors and simple illustrations feel incredibly fresh and cheerful. I feel like having such beautiful art on your body could make you feel a little like spring all the time!
You can follow Zihee’s wonderful work on Instagram.
All images property of Zihee Tattoos.
March 20, 2019 at 6:52 am
That ear tattoo…..I have tattoos in a few places that made me hold my breath while the work was done. But the ear……!
March 20, 2019 at 11:43 am
I think it’s beautiful! And really, how long can it take? I’m in the habit of drawing a star or moon at the top of my ear when I’m going out. I think I’m going to get it tattooed there. At least that skin won’t slide as I get older!
March 20, 2019 at 7:29 am
Wow, these are the most beautiful tattos I have ever seen. You are so right with describing them as fresh and cheerful. It makes me want one of them, even though I still belong to the tribe without a tattoo. I am especially fond of the jellyfish, the shark, and the giraffe. Wow!
March 20, 2019 at 11:50 am
I’m so glad you feel about them the way I did!
March 20, 2019 at 8:22 am
Love the art work and the colore are beautiful. I’m just not into body art.
March 20, 2019 at 11:50 am
I know, but I think even as pure art, they’re worthy of notice!
March 20, 2019 at 2:24 pm
That simple, fern-like leaf is stunning.
March 20, 2019 at 3:51 pm
Isn’t it? That’s one of my favorites!
March 20, 2019 at 2:27 pm
I don’t have any tattoos but can appreciate the aesthetics of really good tattoo artwork. These really are wonderfully vibrant. The ear one looks beautiful but the thought of how painful it must have been makes me wince a bit. But I am a bit of a wimp in that regard which is one of the reasons I don’t have any tattoos.
March 20, 2019 at 3:52 pm
I’m not worried about the pain. During my second tattoo (to cover up my first tattoo), I kept falling asleep!
March 20, 2019 at 3:57 pm
I live with chronic pain but I don’t think I’d deal well with that acute, focused pain like an ear. If I got a tattoo on my butt, there’s enough padding there I probably wouldn’t feel it.
March 20, 2019 at 4:20 pm
Fair enough.
March 20, 2019 at 8:08 pm
These are just lovely! I don’t have any ink, but the idea of an ear tattoo (smaller) is intreguing (misspelled I’m sure, but I’m too lazy to look it up). And I love the bamboo!
