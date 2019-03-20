My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Perma-Spring

Zihee

It’s going to be a balmy day today, and I thought it was a perfect opportunity to bring you something kind of springy! I spotted these tattoos by artist Zihee a few months ago, and I’ve been saving them for a day that feels like today. The Korean artist paints her designs freehand on each client’s skin, ensuring that each is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

I love how painterly Zihee’s pieces are. Her bright colors and simple illustrations feel incredibly fresh and cheerful. I feel like having such beautiful art on your body could make you feel a little like spring all the time!

You can follow Zihee’s wonderful work on Instagram.

All images property of Zihee Tattoos.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

13 thoughts on “Perma-Spring

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    March 20, 2019 at 6:52 am

    That ear tattoo…..I have tattoos in a few places that made me hold my breath while the work was done. But the ear……!

    • Donna from MyOBT
      March 20, 2019 at 11:43 am

      I think it’s beautiful! And really, how long can it take? I’m in the habit of drawing a star or moon at the top of my ear when I’m going out. I think I’m going to get it tattooed there. At least that skin won’t slide as I get older!

  2. Daniela - the Lady behind the Bird
    March 20, 2019 at 7:29 am

    Wow, these are the most beautiful tattos I have ever seen. You are so right with describing them as fresh and cheerful. It makes me want one of them, even though I still belong to the tribe without a tattoo. I am especially fond of the jellyfish, the shark, and the giraffe. Wow!

  3. bcparkison
    March 20, 2019 at 8:22 am

    Love the art work and the colore are beautiful. I’m just not into body art.

  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 20, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    I don’t have any tattoos but can appreciate the aesthetics of really good tattoo artwork. These really are wonderfully vibrant. The ear one looks beautiful but the thought of how painful it must have been makes me wince a bit. But I am a bit of a wimp in that regard which is one of the reasons I don’t have any tattoos.

  6. Diane
    March 20, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    These are just lovely! I don’t have any ink, but the idea of an ear tattoo (smaller) is intreguing (misspelled I’m sure, but I’m too lazy to look it up). And I love the bamboo!

