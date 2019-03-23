My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Mega-Muralist

by 6 Comments

Mona Caron

Mona Caron has made a name for herself painting massive, building-sized murals of local plants (and sometimes people) with hidden messages. As the daughter of a Swiss theatre and opera set designer, Caron grew up surrounded by art and nature in Canton Ticino, an Italian-speaking section of Switzerland. The artist attended the San Francisco Academy of Art and Illustration, and eventually settled permanently in California.

Caron focuses mostly on painting weeds in urban areas because she is inspired by the plants’ indomitable spirit. No matter how often you pull them out and build over them and cover them up, weeds always find a way to reclaim at least some of their territory. So the artist decided to paint “heroic” portraits of the humble plants.

“Several of these murals contain intricate miniature details, invisible from afar. These typically narrate the local history, chronicle the social life of the mural’s immediate surroundings, and visualize future possibility, and are created in a process that incorporates ideas emerging through spontaneous conversations with the artwork’s hosting communities while painting.”

One of my favorite among her works is the 160-foot-high two-part mural she did in Quito, Ecuador, in 2018 in support of the Andean women whose families have been growing native corn and beans for many generations. The video below explains their plight.

You can see all of Mona Caron’s remarkable work on her website and on Facebook, Instagram, and her YouTube channel.



View this post on Instagram

RISE FOR CLIMATE 🌞 SEPTEMBER 8-15 will see worldwide coordinated mass demonstrations pushing to end the era of unsustainable fuels, along with their colonizing and devastating extraction and transportation processes. (👉🏽link in bio) Break free, ride the wind, aim for the sun.. . . Another world is still possible.🌱 . 🌞 Worldwide demonstrations – Rise For Climate: SEPTEMBER 8th – Find one near you at riseforclimate.org 🌞 Additional mass actions at the climate summit in San Francisco, CA – Rise Against Climate Capitalism: SEPTEMBER 10th, 8AM , at 55 Cyril Magnin St, SF. SEPTEMBER 13th, 7AM , at 736 Mission St, SF. 🌞 Mural: @Positive_Propaganda in Munich chose to highlight my political graphics work, by featuring one of my climate posters in mural form, in time for the September mobilization. Special thanks to the Munich department of Culture, to Sebastian, and to Paula. (Apologies to the UK Guardian for borrowing photos of these graphics in their original context) 🌿 Print your own, or draw your own, and bring it to the streets! —> Swipe —> for some of my designs, and there’s plenty more by other artists downloadable from *riseforclimate.org* where you can find actions planned near you. #riseforclimate #climatejustice #riseforclimatejobsandjustice @peoples_climate @350org #climatemural #mural #poster

A post shared by Mona Caron (@mona.caron) on

View this post on Instagram

mural collab @mona.caron + @nantuayauma 🦋 Además del mito Shuar de Nunkui, se esconde más abajo en el mural la historia del pájaro nocturno que llaman iluku, que me contó Manuela Dagua en territorio Sapara, una noche en Llanchama Cocha, Amazonia. 🌱 Era la historia de porqué el iluku llora, en las noches de luna llena, mirando la esposa luna que se escapó al cielo subiendo por la liana ilukuchaka (“escalera del iluku”)… El día después que me contó este mito, por la selva encontremos de verdad este pájaro, que rara vez se ve de día o de cerca: había caído con un árbol abatido… Saqué una foto, y otras de la liana ilukuchaka (ver siguientes imágenes), y ambos surgieron en este mural.🦉 . . . 📷 aéreas de Pedro Bermeo con el drone de Yasunidos 🦋 . Otras 📷 de Mona Caron . . #iluku #Sapara #ilukuchaka #nunkui #shuar #pachamama #mural #amazonia #mujerescustodiasdenuestrohabitatenpeligro #streetart #streetarteverywhere #streetartquito #arteurbano #artederua #graffitiecuador #artequito #waterislife #leysemillas #seedfreedom #amazon #andes #monacaron #raulayala #amazon #amazonlegends #oralhisory #yasuni

A post shared by Mona Caron (@mona.caron) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “The Mega-Muralist

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    March 23, 2019 at 6:24 am

    Beautiful. This goes with the sidewalk art. hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    March 23, 2019 at 8:17 am

    She is good…goodness good. andYes to the corn people. Monsanto needs to be thrown under the bus. they are killing us all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Daniela - the Lady behind the Bird
    March 23, 2019 at 9:49 am

    This is beyond words. Wow! I think I saw her work somewhere but forgot about it, I must say. I am so happy you share this here and I now won’t forget it anymore as I follow her on Insta. What an inspirational and beautiful soul. Muchas gracias Donna!

    Like

    Reply
  4. loisajay
    March 23, 2019 at 10:10 am

    How can she think that big?? Imagine driving along the road and coming across one of these buildings?! Beautiful!!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.