The New Bieber?

Alfie Sheard

I remember 11 years ago coming across a video of a 14-year-old Justin Bieber when the internet was just starting to discover him. I played this video with his pure singing voice and cherub face for Beloved, and we both marveled over how wonderful he was. We predicted great things for him. We were mostly right.

I suspect this kid is on the brink of Biebering, too. (That’s a word, right?) This is teen Alfie Sheard, a confident teenage singer/songwriter who at 17 has already garnered a pretty impressive internet following. Since his first video went viral two years ago, he’s been featured on the Ellen Show, and his YouTube channel has 128K followers. I’m hoping this particular beautiful boy has a smoother ride on the road to stardom than Bieber did.

You can follow Alfie Sheard on his website and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Here’s the video of a 15-year-old Alfie busking in the UK that first went viral.