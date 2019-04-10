Bird-a-Day

NVillustration

Visual effects artist Vaishali Chudasama and her partner, furniture and interior designer Nayan Shrimali, create shockingly-lifelike miniature-scale birds, animals, and occasionally portraits from paper. The pair started their career together as miniature model makers, then moved onto dioramas and tiny, perfect paper sculptures inspired by the natural world they love.

“Through our art we want to share the beauty and significance of these birds with people. [We] hope that people also understand the significance of birds in their lives and help to save them.” -Nayan Shrimali and Vaishali Chudasama

The conservation-minded couple feel that as our climate changes, we must change with it. Their aim is not just to make beautiful art but also to educate. N&V began 2018 with a 30-day challenge, making a new miniature every day for the whole month of January. Then when February rolled around, the prolific pair just kept going. The 30-day challenge somehow became a full on 365-day challenge, and now, they’re calling it a 730-day challenge. (I know how that goes…)

As is often the case with my favorite artists, I had a devil of a time choosing which of their pieces to include because they are all so mind-blowingly wonderful! If you like what you see (and I predict you will), I really recommend you go scroll through their Instagram. It’s a marvel.

You can see all of the wonderful creations by NVillustration in their Etsy shop and on Facebook and Instagram.