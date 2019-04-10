My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Bird-a-Day

by

NVillustration

Visual effects artist Vaishali Chudasama and her partner, furniture and interior designer Nayan Shrimali, create shockingly-lifelike miniature-scale birds, animals, and occasionally portraits from paper. The pair started their career together as miniature model makers, then moved onto dioramas and tiny, perfect paper sculptures inspired by the natural world they love.

“Through our art we want to share the beauty and significance of these birds with people. [We] hope that people also understand the significance of birds in their lives and help to save them.”

-Nayan Shrimali and Vaishali Chudasama

The conservation-minded couple feel that as our climate changes, we must change with it. Their aim is not just to make beautiful art but also to educate. N&V began 2018 with a 30-day challenge, making a new miniature every day for the whole month of January. Then when February rolled around, the prolific pair just kept going. The 30-day challenge somehow became a full on 365-day challenge, and now, they’re calling it a 730-day challenge. (I know how that goes…)

As is often the case with my favorite artists, I had a devil of a time choosing which of their pieces to include because they are all so mind-blowingly wonderful! If you like what you see (and I predict you will), I really recommend you go scroll through their Instagram. It’s a marvel.

You can see all of the wonderful creations by NVillustration in their Etsy shop and on Facebook and Instagram.

418/730, Number four hundred and eighteen from our 730 Days of miniature Nature art ~ Western Grebe’s amazing courtship display … . . . . SAVE NATURE SAVE WORLD . . . . The western grebe (Aechmophorus occidentalis) is a species in the grebe family of water birds. Folk names include "dabchick", "swan grebe" and "swan-necked grebe". . . . . #365daysofart #miniature #papercut #paperart #sculpture #paperbird #westerngrebes #grebe #waterbirds #birdcouple #naturalhistorymuseum #matingdance #courtship #dancingbird #naturalhistoryillustration #artistofinstagram #birdsofinstagram #birdstagram #artoftheday #birdart #nvillustration #etsy #365feathersproject @instagram @instagramforbusiness @animalartistry @excelblades @natgeo

337/365, Number Three Hundred thirty seven from our 365 Days of miniature art ~ Kea … . . SAVE NATURE SAVE WORLD . . . The kea (Nestor notabilis) is a species of large parrot in the family Nestoridae found in the forested and alpine regions of the South Island of New Zealand. About 48 cm (19 in) long, it is mostly olive-green with a brilliant orange under its wings and has a large, narrow, curved, grey-brown upper beak. The kea is the world's only alpine parrot. Its omnivorous diet includes carrion, but consists mainly of roots, leaves, berries, nectar, and insects. Now uncommon, the kea was once killed for bounty due to concerns by the sheep-farming community that it attacked livestock, especially sheep. In 1986, it received full protection under the Wildlife Act. . . . #365dayschallenge #miniature #papercut #paperart #sculpture #paperbird #kea #parrot #colorfulbirds #alpineparrot #birdsofnewzealand #artistsoninstagram #tinysculpture #birdsculpture #MyEtsyFind #dailymini #artistofinstagram #birdsofinstagram #birdstagram #artoftheday #dailydrawing #birdart #nvillustration #etsy #365feathersproject @instagram @etsy @natgeo @birds.nature @nature @wildlifeplanet @winsorandnewton @instagramforbusiness @fubiz @designboom @designmilk

30/30 Number Thirty from our 30 days of miniature art ~ Bald Eagle 🦅 or American Eagle 🦅 … Guys this is not the last one as this a month of 31 days 🙃so there is one more to go .. hope you are enjoying our series 😁😎😁 . . The bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus, from Greek hali "sea", aiētos "eagle", leuco "white", cephalos "head") is a bird of prey found in North America. A sea eagle, it has two known subspecies and forms a species pair with the white-tailed eagle (Haliaeetus albicilla). Its range includes most of Canada and Alaska, all of the contiguous United States, and northern Mexico. It is found near large bodies of open water with an abundant food supply and old-growth trees for nesting. . . . . . . . #30daychallenge #papercut #paperart #baldeagle #eagles #americaneagle #dstiny #birdsofinstagram #birdart #miniature #watercolorartist #birdstagram #handmadewithlove #papercutartist #artistsoninstagram #birdlovers #nuts_about_birds #handpainted #papercutting #cutouts #papercutout #bigbird #artoftheday #artsy #follow #nvillustration #etsyshop #etsy @fubiz @etsy @instagramfr @instagramforbusinessasia @strictlypaperart @boredpanda

243/365, Number Two Hundred forty three from our 365 days of miniature rt ~ Baltimore Oriole … . . SAVE NATURE SAVE WORLD . . The Baltimore oriole (Icterus galbula) is a small icterid blackbird common in eastern North America as a migratory breeding bird. It received its name from the resemblance of the male's colors to those on the coat-of-arms of Lord Baltimore. Observations of interbreeding between the Baltimore oriole and the western Bullock's oriole, Icterus bullockii, led to both being classified as a single species, called the northern oriole, from 1973 to 1995. Research by James Rising, a professor of zoology at the University of Toronto, and others showed that the two birds actually did not interbreed significantly. . . . . #365dayschallenge #miniature #papercut #paperart #sculpture #paperbird #baltimoreoriole #lordbaltimore #northernoriole #americanbirdconservancy #birdie #orangebird #birdsculpture #MyEtsyFind #birdfeeder #artistofinstagram #birdsofinstagram #birdstagram #artistsoninstagram #artoftheday #dailydrawing #birdart #nvillustration #etsy #365feathersproject @natgeoindia @instagram @winsorandnewton @instagramforbusiness @excelblades @birds.nature @lgenpaper @natgeo @etsy @strictlypaperart @boredpanda

48/365 Number Forty eight of 365 days of miniature art ~ African Common Ostrich …. . . SAVE NATURE SAVE WORLD . . . The ostrich or common ostrich (Struthio camelus) is either one or two species of large flightless birds native to Africa, the only living member(s) of the genus Struthio, which is in the ratite family. In 2014, the Somali ostrich (Struthio molybdophanes) was recognized as a distinct species. . . . #365dayschallenge #papercut #paperart #commonostrich #contempraryart #ostrich #dstiny #birdsofinstagram #miniature #watercolorartist #birdstagram #handmadewithlove #papercutartist #artistsoninstagram #birdlovers #nuts_about_birds #instaart #papercutting #cutouts #dailydrawing #colorfulbirds #artsy #follow #nvillustration #etsyshop #etsy #artforfeatherfriends @fubiz @etsy @instagram @instagramforbusinessasia @strictlypaperart @boredpanda

43/365 Number Forty three of 365 days of miniature art ~ White Release Dove 🕊…. . . SAVE NATURE SAVE WORLD . . . A release dove, also called white pigoen, is a breed of rock dove (domestic pigeon) used for ceremonial release. Release doves are often used to commemorate important milestones of life and offerings of hope at weddings and birthdays and as representing the soul's final journey at funerals. They are also released at grand openings, sporting events, and many outdoor gatherings. . . . . #365dayschallenge #papercut #paperart #whitedove #natureloversgallery #dove #dstiny #birdsofinstagram #miniature #watercolorartist #birdstagram #handmadewithlove #papercutartist #artistsoninstagram #birdlovers #nuts_about_birds #instaart #papercutting #cutouts #dailydrawing #birdofpeace #artsy #follow #nvillustration #etsyshop #etsy #artforfeatherfriends @fubiz @etsy @instagram @instagramforbusinessasia @strictlypaperart @boredpanda

27/30 Number Twenty seven from our 30 days of miniature art ~ Indian Peafowl … Most colorful bird we made so far and the pride of India… . . The peafowl include three species of birds in the genera Pavo and Afropavo of the Phasianidae family, the pheasants and their allies. There are two Asiatic species: the blue or Indian peafowl originally of South Asia; and the green peafowl of Southeast Asia; and one African species, the Congo peafowl, native only to the Congo Basin. Male peafowl are known for their piercing call and their extravagant plumage. The latter is especially prominent in the Asiatic species, who have an eye-spotted "tail" or "train" of covert feathers which they display as part of a courtship ritual. The term peacock is properly reserved for the male; the female is known as a peahen, and the immature offspring are sometimes called peachicks. . . . . . . . . #30daychallenge #papercut #paperart #indianpeafowl #peafowl #peacock #nationalbirdofindia #birdsofinstagram #birdart #miniature #watercolorartist #birdstagram #handmadewithlove #papercutartist #artistsoninstagram #birdlovers #nuts_about_birds #handpainted #papercutting #cutouts #papercutout #colorfulbirds #artoftheday #artsy #follow #nvillustration #etsyshop #etsy @fubiz @etsy @instagram @strictlypaperart @boredpanda

77/365 Number Seventy Seven of 365 days of miniature art ~ Darters / Snakebird …Message us if you want him for your home 🏡… will be available at our @etsy shop soon, stay tuned for updates… . SAVE NATURE SAVE WORLD . . The darters or snakebirds are mainly tropical waterbirds in the family Anhingidae having a single genus Anhinga. There are four living species, three of which are very common and widespread while the fourth is rarer and classified as near-threatened by the IUCN. The term "snakebird" is usually used without any additions to signify whichever of the completely allopatric species occurs in any one region. It refers to their long thin neck, which has a snake-like appearance when they swim with their bodies submerged, or when mated pairs twist it during their bonding displays. "Darter" is used with a geographical term when referring to particular species. It alludes to their manner of procuring food, as they impale fishes with their thin, pointed beak. The American darter (A. anhinga) is more commonly known as the anhinga. It is sometimes called "water turkey" in the southern United States for little clearly apparent reason; though the anhinga is quite unrelated to the wild turkey, they are both large, blackish birds with long tails that are sometimes hunted for food. . . . . #365dayschallenge #papercut #paperart #papercutting #papercutartist #snakebird #darters #anhinga #waterbirds #dstiny #birdsofinstagram #miniature #birdstagram #artistsoninstagram #birdnerd #mmmexplore #nuts_about_birds #darterbird #dailyinspiration #dailydrawing #blackbird #artsy #follow #nvillustration #etsy #etsyseller #365feathersproject @fubiz @etsy @instagram @strictlypaperart @boredpanda

97/365 Number Ninety seven of 365 days of miniature art ~ Northern Flicker Woodpecker … . . . SAVE NATURE SAVE WORLD . . The northern flicker (Colaptes auratus) is a medium-sized bird of the woodpecker family. It is native to most of North America, parts of Central America, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands, and is one of the few woodpecker species that migrate. Over 100 common names for the northern flicker are known, including yellowhammer (not to be confused with the Eurasian yellowhammer), clape, gaffer woodpecker, harry-wicket, heigh-ho, wake-up, walk-up, wick-up, yarrup, and gawker bird. Many of these names derive from attempts to imitate some of its calls. . . . #365dayschallenge #papercut #paperart #papercutting #papercutartist #northernflickerwoodpecker #northernflicker #birdsmagazine #woodpecker #woodpeckersofinstagram #nationalgeographic #dstiny #birdsofinstagram #miniature #birdstagram #artistsoninstagram #birdnerd #mmmexplore #nuts_about_birds #dailyinspiration #dailydrawing #birdmom #artsy #follow #nvillustration #etsy #365feathersproject @natgeocreative @etsy @instagram @strictlypaperart @boredpanda

331/365, Number Three Hundred thirty one from our 365 Days of miniature art ~ Laughing Kookaburra and Scarlet Macaws …. . . SAVE NATURE SAVE WORLD . . . The scarlet macaw (Ara macao) is a large red, yellow, and blue Central and South American parrot, a member of a large group of Neotropical parrots called macaws. It is native to humid evergreen forests of tropical Central and South America. Range extends from south-eastern Mexico to the Peruvian Amazon, Colombia, Bolivia, Venezuela and Brazil in lowlands of 500 m (1,640 ft) (at least formerly) up to 1,000 m (3,281 ft). It has suffered from local extinction through habitat destruction and capture for the parrot trade, but in other areas it remains fairly common. Formerly it ranged north to southern Tamaulipas. It can still be found on the island of Coiba. It is the national bird of Honduras. . . . #365dayschallenge #miniature #papercut #paperart #sculpture #paperbird #scarletmacaw #macaw #macaws #macawlover #macawsofinstagram #artistsoninstagram #tinysculpture #birdsculpture #MyEtsyFind #dailymini #artistofinstagram #birdsofinstagram #birdstagram #artoftheday #dailydrawing #birdart #nvillustration #etsy #365feathersproject @instagram @etsy @natgeo @birds.nature @nature @wildlifeplanet @winsorandnewton @instagramforbusiness @fubiz @designboom @designmilk

89/365 Number Eighty nine of 365 days of miniature art ~ Brown Pelican…Message us if you want him for your home 🏡… will be available at our @etsy shop soon, stay tuned for updates… . . SAVE NATURE SAVE WORLD . . The brown pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis) is a North American bird of the pelican family, Pelecanidae. It is one of three pelican species found in the Americas and one of only two that feeds by diving in water. It is found on the Atlantic Coast from Nova Scotia to the mouth of the Amazon River, and along the Pacific Coast from British Columbia to northern Chile, including the Galapagos Islands. The nominate subspecies in its breeding plumage has a white head with a yellowish wash on the crown. The nape and neck are dark maroon–brown. The upper sides of the neck have white lines along the base of the gular pouch, and the lower foreneck has a pale yellowish patch. The male and female are similar, but the female is slightly smaller. The non-breeding adult has a white head and neck. The pink skin around the eyes becomes dull and gray in the non-breeding season. It lacks any red hue, and the pouch is strongly olivaceous ochre tinged and the legs are olivaceous gray to blackish-gray. . . . #365dayschallenge #papercut #paperart #papercutting #papercutartist #brownpelican #funnybird #bigbird #americanpelican #pelicans #waterbird #dstiny #birdsofinstagram #miniature #birdstagram #artistsoninstagram #birdnerd #mmmexplore #nuts_about_birds #robinsofinstagram #dailydrawing #laughingbird #artsy #follow #nvillustration #etsy #365feathersproject @natgeoindia @etsy @instagram @strictlypaperart @boredpanda

159/365, Number One Hundred fifty nine from our 365 days of miniature art ~ Woolly necked Stork … . . SAVE NATURE SAVE WORLD . . The woolly-necked stork or whitenecked stork (Ciconia episcopus) is a large wading bird in the stork family Ciconiidae. It breeds singly, or in small loose colonies. It is distributed in a wide variety of habitats including marshes in forests, agricultural areas, and freshwater wetlands. . . . #365dayschallenge #miniature #papercut #paperart #papercutting #papercutartist #paperbird #woollyneckedstork #wadingbirds #storks #birdlovers #ornithology #nationalgeographic #dstiny #birdsofinstagram #birdstagram #artistsoninstagram #artoftheday #dailyinspiration #dailydrawing #bigbird #artsy #follow #nvillustration #etsy #365feathersproject @instagram @nuts_about_birds @birds.nature @worldofartists @natgeocreative @etsy @art.magazine @strictlypaperart @boredpanda

85/365 Number Eighty five of 365 days of miniature art ~ Rock Dove …Message us if you want him for your home 🏡… will be available at our @etsy shop soon, stay tuned for updates… . . SAVE NATURE SAVE WORLD . . The rock dove or rock pigeon (/ˈpɪdʒ.ən/ also /ˈpɪdʒ.ɪn/; Columba livia) is a member of the bird family Columbidae (doves and pigeons). In common usage, this bird is often simply referred to as the "pigeon". . The species includes the domestic pigeon, including the fancy pigeon. Escaped domestic pigeons have raised the populations of feral pigeons around the world. . . . #365dayschallenge #papercut #paperart #papercutting #papercutartist #rockdove #rockpigeon #pigeonfan #birdart #pigeons #pigeonpose #dstiny #birdsofinstagram #miniature #birdstagram #artistsoninstagram #birdnerd #mmmexplore #nuts_about_birds #pigeonsofinstagram #dailydrawing #messengerbird #artsy #follow #nvillustration #etsy #365feathersproject @fubiz @etsy @instagram @strictlypaperart @boredpanda

60/365 Number Sixty of 365 days of miniature art ~ American Goldfinch…. . . SAVE NATURE SAVE WORLD . . The American goldfinch (Spinus tristis) is a small North American bird in the finch family. It is migratory, ranging from mid-Alberta to North Carolina during the breeding season, and from just south of the Canada–United States border to Mexico during the winter. . . . #365dayschallenge #papercut #paperart #americangoldfinch #colorfulnature #goldfinch #dstiny #birdsofinstagram #miniature #birdstagram #putabirdonit #papercutartist #artistsoninstagram #birdnerd #mmmexplore #nuts_about_birds #artfeature #papercutting #dailyinspiration #dailydrawing #yellowbird #artsy #follow #nvillustration #etsyshop #etsyseller #artforfeatherfriends @fubiz @etsy @instagram @instagramforbusinessasia @strictlypaperart @boredpanda

112/365 Number One Hundred and twelve 365 days of miniature art ~ Strok-billed Kingfisher … . . SAVE NATURE SAVE WORLD . . The stork-billed kingfisher (Pelargopsis capensis), is a tree kingfisher which is widely but sparsely distributed in the tropical Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia, from India to Indonesia. This kingfisher is resident throughout its range. . . . . . . #365dayschallenge #papercut #paperart #papercutting #papercutartist #strokbilledkingfisher #treekingfisher #birdlovers #ornithology #kingfisher #nationalgeographic #dstiny #birdsofinstagram #miniature #birdstagram #artistsoninstagram #birdnerd #mmmexplore #nuts_about_birds #dailyinspiration #dailydrawing #nofishing #artsy #follow #nvillustration #etsy #365feathersproject @natgeocreative @etsy @instagram @strictlypaperart @boredpanda

#worldwomensday 👩🏻‍💼👩‍🎓👩🏻‍🏫👩🏼‍🔬👩‍🎨👩🏽‍🔧👩‍🌾👩🏻‍⚕️👩🏻‍🍳🕵🏻‍♀️👮🏼‍♀️👷🏻‍♀️👩🏻‍✈️👩🏻‍🚀👩🏽‍⚖️👩🏼‍🚒💂🏻‍♀️~ 👸🏻 The women's of our world 🌎 . Guys today is the day of our "Creator" and the future of our world ~ WOMENS.. Let's celebrate this day with love ❤️ and support to all the wonder women's around us, the journey has begun. . . . . . . . . #papercut #paperart #papercutting #papercutartist #bosslady #momboss #girlboss #strongwomen #dstiny #womenempowerment #miniature #womenpower #girlsquad #womenentrepreneurs #mmmexplore #feministart #artfeature #dailyinspiration #womenslife #womensworld #artsy #follow #nvillustration #etsy #etsyseller #professionalwomen @fubiz @etsy @instagram @instagramforbusinessasia @strictlypaperart @boredpanda

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on "Bird-a-Day

  1. Daniela - the Lady behind the Bird
    April 10, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Wow! You bring such beautiful and stunning art our way, Donna. I often sit in front of the screen with my mouth wide open when I look at your posts. Thank you heaps for finding all these wonders and sharing it with us.

  2. bcparkison
    April 10, 2019 at 8:14 am

    Aren’t the perfectly grand? I would love to be able to do something like this but….no…my short fat fingers just can’t.

  3. Sharon Mann
    April 10, 2019 at 8:30 am

    Thanks Donna, I enjoyed your post!

