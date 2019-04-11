Etsomnia™ 222: Prom on a Budget

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s true that I’ve done Etsomnia™ posts about prom before. What can I say? Sometimes, I can’t resist the low-hanging fruit. But today, I wanted to do something a little different. I know a number of lovely young women who are coming up on prom age, but don’t have buckets of money to spend on a dress. So I thought this time, I’d do a search for prom outfits for $175 or under. I’m intending this one to be kind of helpful, so there’s only a little snark. Happy hunting!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!