Etsomnia™ 222: Prom on a Budget

“Prom dress” that appears to be made from someone’s little brother’s sheets. I hope she at least washed them first.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s true that I’ve done Etsomnia™ posts about prom before. What can I say? Sometimes, I can’t resist the low-hanging fruit. But today, I wanted to do something a little different. I know a number of lovely young women who are coming up on prom age, but don’t have buckets of money to spend on a dress. So I thought this time, I’d do a search for prom outfits for $175 or under. I’m intending this one to be kind of helpful, so there’s only a little snark. Happy hunting!

Photo print dress with matching underthings. I guess that’s one way to suck up to your algebra teacher…

Absolutely breathtaking! By BeYouAfricanStore ($170)

Simple, classic, and absolutely gorgeous! By GuCiDesigns ($149)

From the TV show “What Knot to Wear”

I’m all about reuse and recycle, but I draw the line at a prom dress that doubles as a packable shopping tote.

The combination of the high-low hem and the emerald lining is making me lightheaded! By WalieroWeyss ($104)

If someone nominates you for prom queen in this tragic dress, check the rafters for pig’s blood. You are being punked.

Looks like Molly Ringwald has been whipping up ugly hybrid prom dresses again…

The fabric, color, and cut are all gorgeous, but I’m most thrilled by the pockets!!! By FoxxyWoman ($139)

I didn’t even know convents had prom!

80s prom dresses may have been ugly, but you could smuggle an awful lot of contraband in those things. Or so I have been told…

It’s definitely body conscious, but the glorious Art Deco-inspired beading really classes it right up! By Jywal

This feels like this should come with a superpower like summoning spiders. Or repelling advances.

Best looking infinity dress ever! By PoshGlamz ($95)

What a gorgeous shape! By RoscheBoutique ($139)

“Gorgeous” lace and lamé prom dress. I think that accent over the E is unnecessary.

I want to be friends with the girl who wears these to prom! by PrincessPumps

    April 11, 2019 at 6:28 am

    haah – what a fun assortment with good, bad, and uggay
    🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    April 11, 2019 at 8:11 am

    I’ve learned from my daughter that if you haven’t picked your prom dress by, say, January, you’re sunk. That said, that emerald-lined dress is quite a classy beauty.

    Liked by 1 person

    April 11, 2019 at 9:00 am

    Oh I do remember those days. Right with you on the fab ones and can’t imagine any one taking to the others,

    Liked by 1 person

    April 11, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    There was no such thing as prom in the UK back when I graduated from HS. This is probably a good thing since my Dad described the stylings of 17 year old me as “Oscar Wilde in bovver boots”. I am most drawn to the dresses with the 1950s vibe, which won’t come as a surprise to you.

    Like

