Freyda Howlo*

Freya’s Floral Company

College English professor, dog mom, and self-professed coffee addict Yarely is the proud owner of the beauty above, an Australian shepherd named Freya. Yarely thought it would be fun to make a flower crown for her dog. She loved the way it looked and posted her photo on Instagram. The response was tremendous, so she kept at it. Initially, her models were Freya and her Maine Coon cat Leo, though she has since branched out to many other animals (and the occasional human). Yarely formed Freya’s Floral Company, and now she makes artificial flower crowns and collars for clients, too.

“Freya is the heart of my business. We joke that she is my quality assurance coworker. I test experimental pieces on her to make sure they are sturdy enough to sell. […] She is a great model (when she wants to be). Although I get photos of her, she definitely gives me some sass.” -Yarely

Yarely recommends using bribery to her clients trying to get their pets to wear the floral creations. She’s also fortunate enough to have a very good dog and an exceptionally laid-back cat to serve as her muses. She doesn’t know how lucky she is. Our Maine Coon would tolerate almost anything, but he absolutely drew the line at putting things on his head! It’s just as well he’s gone, or I’d be tempted to try again.



