Freyda Howlo*

*I couldn’t resist making a dad joke…
College English professor, dog mom, and self-professed coffee addict Yarely is the proud owner of the beauty above, an Australian shepherd named Freya. Yarely thought it would be fun to make a flower crown for her dog. She loved the way it looked and posted her photo on Instagram. The response was tremendous, so she kept at it. Initially, her models were Freya and her Maine Coon cat Leo, though she has since branched out to many other animals (and the occasional human). Yarely formed Freya’s Floral Company, and now she makes artificial flower crowns and collars for clients, too.
“Freya is the heart of my business. We joke that she is my quality assurance coworker. I test experimental pieces on her to make sure they are sturdy enough to sell. […] She is a great model (when she wants to be). Although I get photos of her, she definitely gives me some sass.”-Yarely
Yarely recommends using bribery to her clients trying to get their pets to wear the floral creations. She’s also fortunate enough to have a very good dog and an exceptionally laid-back cat to serve as her muses. She doesn’t know how lucky she is. Our Maine Coon would tolerate almost anything, but he absolutely drew the line at putting things on his head! It’s just as well he’s gone, or I’d be tempted to try again.
You can follow Freya’s Floral Company on their website (relaunching on April 29), and on Facebook and Instagram.
April 12, 2019 at 6:06 am
Donna – oh wow – so
Much fun –
April 12, 2019 at 6:14 am
So glad you like it! I love that she recommends bribery. You could probably put stuff on my head, too, with the right bottle of wine…
April 12, 2019 at 7:50 am
That just goes to show…there is something for everyone. Beautiful flowers as well as beautiful pets. ( I can assure you Babe would have none of this)
April 12, 2019 at 8:43 am
LOL. I know what you mean. Poor dear Henry loved treats, but not enough to let us put things on his head.
April 12, 2019 at 12:27 pm
You better believe I am following her on Instagram now because those photos are stunning and so cheering. I have reassured my cats that I will not be inspired by this photographer because I know they would scratch my face off if I tried.
April 12, 2019 at 12:35 pm
And leave presents in your shoes. Hen was the same.
