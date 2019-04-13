Hatchlings

Steeven Salvat

Today, I’m thrilled to bring you the shockingly good art by Steeven Salvat (sometimes in collaboration with fellow artist Théo Jan). His classical-looking drawings of antique objects look like antiques themselves, but the unexpected juxtapositions he includes make them feel quirky and wittily modern.

“I create artworks with a hatching technique, using black ink, Rotring pens, a lot of lines and hundreds of hours.” – Steeven Salvat

Salvat begins each work in watercolor on pastel paper. Once the painting is done, he then fills in the details by crosshatching millions of lines using China ink. What a colossal amount of work!

Though his favorite subjects are antiques with birds, Salvat’s works include other fascinating, unexpected subjects like steampunk shellfish (an excellent band name, by the way), animals in 16th century war helmets, and what at first glance appears to be a pretty predictable-if-highly-skilled drawing of a great house until you realize it’s a coffee mill.



You can follow Steeven Salvat’s beautiful illustration work on his website and on Instagram and Behance.

