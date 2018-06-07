Etsomnia™ 186: Prom Season

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I haven’t done an Etsomnia™ piece about prom in a few years, so it seemed like it was time. Prom has long been one of those wonderful, terrible traditions that bring out both the best of fashion and the worst of it. There’s no easier way to determine a person’s vintage than by getting a look at their prom photos. They’re typically a perfect snapshot of the era in which they were held. Why do teens try so hard to be fashionable? Don’t they know that years later, when their children inevitably get a hold of the pictures, the classics will be infinitely less embarrassing?

