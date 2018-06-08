On the Road Again

For almost 100 years, Airstream has been the long-acknowledged King of the Road (at least when it comes to travel campers), designing some of the most iconic and beloved recreational vehicles in the world. Guess what? They’ve done it again. Meet Nest, a travel trailer constructed entirely of lightweight fiberglass, perfect for spur-of-the-moment travel.

The “perfect sidekick for a last-minute weekend getaway,” the camper comes in two different styles. The 16U “Dinette” style offers extra counter space and a U-shaped dinette that converts into a queen-sized bed. The 16FB floorplan features a stationary queen mattress, and a dinette bench with a stow-away table top. Each come with a full bath and kitchenette with a two-burner stove, microwave, mini-fridge/freezer, stainless sink, and storage. There’s even an extendable awning to enhance the outdoor living space.

Road trip!!!

You can find out more about the Nest travel trailer on the Airstream website.