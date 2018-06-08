My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

On the Road Again

by 2 Comments

nest

Nest by Airstream

For almost 100 years, Airstream has been the long-acknowledged King of the Road (at least when it comes to travel campers), designing some of the most iconic and beloved recreational vehicles in the world. Guess what? They’ve done it again. Meet Nest, a travel trailer constructed entirely of lightweight fiberglass, perfect for spur-of-the-moment travel.

The “perfect sidekick for a last-minute weekend getaway,” the camper comes in two different styles. The 16U “Dinette” style offers extra counter space and a U-shaped dinette that converts into a queen-sized bed. The 16FB floorplan features a stationary queen mattress, and a dinette bench with a stow-away table top. Each come with a full bath and kitchenette with a two-burner stove, microwave, mini-fridge/freezer, stainless sink, and storage. There’s even an extendable awning to enhance the outdoor living space.

Road trip!!!

You can find out more about the Nest travel trailer on the Airstream website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “On the Road Again

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    June 8, 2018 at 7:39 am

    and the going price is….out of my reach. LOL

    Like

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 8, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    I don’t do tent camping at all. Nope. Never. I would definitely do this type of camping, however.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.