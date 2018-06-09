My OBT

The Round Window

Flora Jamieson

“Sometimes I feel like I’m one of those people that were Through The Round Window – doing something unusual, interesting, a bit odd.”

Flora Jamieson combines traditional stained glass techniques with original contemporary designs to create the most delicious small glass pieces! I’m especially obsessed with her little singing birds who remind me of the ones from The Partridge Family. Like so many of the artists whose work I admire, she takes much of her inspiration from the natural world and from geometric shapes and patterns. And like me, she is most of all inspired by color.

“My favorite part of the stained glass process is choosing the glass colors – selecting just the right tones and shades so that they sing out next to each other. Once I have applied the paint and fired it in the kiln, something magical happens – seeing the contrast between the painted details and the vibrant colors, bringing the piece to life.”

The materials she uses are pretty special, too.

“I use mouth-blown Polish glass which is beautiful – scattered with tiny air bubbles, surface striations and comes in a vast array of juicy colours. I paint the detail on by hand, and fire the glass in my kiln at high temperature for permanency. Then I lead and solder it together using the traditional stained glass technique.”

In addition to her own contemporary glass pieces, Jamieson also reproduces and restores windows from all my favorite eras – Victorian, Edwardian, Arts & Crafts, Art Nouveau, and Art Deco. She makes these glorious Victorian-style bird roundels that I want to hang in every window!

You can follow the very entertaining Jamieson on her website and blog, and on Twitter and Instagram. You can also purchase her work in her Etsy shop, The Round Window. (Note: her items have all sold out, but I understand more are on the way!)

All images property of Flora Jamieson.

  1. bcparkison
    June 9, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Wow! Such achoice of styles. I do like the round birds. So colorful.

