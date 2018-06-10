My OBT

My Gal, the Zombie

Justine McKinney

Young Justine McKinney has always known she wanted to be a painter, but it was only a couple of years ago that she hit upon the idea of using her own face and body as her canvas. I’m especially enamored of her way of using black space to make her body seem tiny like in the Queen of Hearts makeup above.

According to the artist, she spends between 10 and 20 hours on each of her looks. What wonderful patience and focus she must have! I know it’s not unusual for an artist to work on a traditional painting for many hours, but at least when it’s not on you, you can take a break, walk away, get some sleep, answer the door… I’m really impressed with McKinney’s commitment (and I’m also pretty entertained by the mental picture of the look on the restaurant delivery person’s face when she answers the door mid-look).

Not only is she a wildly talented makeup artist, McKinney is also a sometimes horror host on My Gal, the Zombie along with buddies Patricia Krmpotich and Dan Conner!

You can follow McKinney’s makeup adventures on Facebook, Twitter, and her YouTube channel, and you can check out her horror host work on the My Gal, the Zombie blog.

All images property of Justine McKinney.

 

  1. bcparkison
    June 10, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Well ….talent come in all forms.

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 10, 2018 at 9:16 am

    What amazing talent! I’ve been doing face painting on my students at summer camp and know how time consuming that is. Up to 20 hours to achieve these finished looks, therefore, seems pretty accomplished to me. I don’t think I could achieve this in 30 hours. And she’s working on herself which must add another layer of difficulty. I’ll need to show these to my kids. They’ll be inspired.

    Reply
  3. Lisa DeCaro
    June 10, 2018 at 10:20 am

    That is AMAZING!! The Voldemort makeup is incredible. She has a bright future in SFX makeup!

