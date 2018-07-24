Contemporary Kente

In early June, I posted about prom dresses on Etsy. I found some really lovely (and the usual number of un-lovely) gowns, but the dress by Styles Afrik really stuck with me. I went back to further explore the shop, and what I found was so magnificent, I just had to share.

Yes, their fashion sense is incredible and their tailoring looks flawless, but it’s their original Kente-influenced fabrics that put them head and shoulders above the rest. And make no mistake: as connected as they are to traditional African design, the company is very much on the cutting edge of modern manufacturing methods and ethically-responsible business practices.

“Our technology powered, fashion-to-order, anti wastage business model is unique to us. We‘re proud to be the only company globally making bespoke African Influenced designs in less than 4 weeks.”

You can purchase Styles Afrik’s gorgeous custom-tailored clothing and original fabrics on their website and in their Etsy shop, and you can follow the label on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

All images property of Styles Afrik Designs.