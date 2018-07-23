My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Tattoo Renegade

by 10 Comments

pitta 2

Pitta KMM

Internationally-famous tattoo artist Pitta KMM brings Korean culture to the rest of the world by interpreting iconic Eastern and Western paintings using historic Korean graphic motifs and Obangsaek, the traditional Korean color spectrum.

“I mix everything I can with Korean aesthetics. And every time I succeed in changing a famous element into an oriental design, I have so much fun!”

His results are undeniably glamorous and eye-catching, and instantly recognizable as his. Interestingly enough, while tattoos have become more mainstream in much of the world, in South Korea, it is actually illegal to do tattoos without a medical license. So the Korean tattoo scene is very much underground (and seems to be extra cool as a result!).

“It’s hard to get supplies like needles, inks and machines. We always have worries about getting caught.”

What a committed artist!

You can see more of Pitta KMM’s work on Facebook and Instagram.

All images property of Pitta KMM.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Tattoo Renegade

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    July 23, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Well there is a reason why this is a hard to come by. the inks are highly toxic.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    July 23, 2018 at 8:29 am

    It is just now that new colored tattoo ink has been available. In the old days it was black ink only. They some colors came out but they fladed. The ones I am seeing today are really beautiful and the colors do not flade. I have been told that the ink is not near as toxic as it used to be. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Lisa DeCaro
    July 23, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Gorgeous! How do you find these amazing things every single day?!? Every time the news makes me feel pessimistic about the future of humanity, you manage to make me feel so much better! ❤️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. K.M. Sutton
    July 23, 2018 at 8:48 am

    These are gorgeous! ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 23, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    I love the mashup of the famous art work and the traditional, culturally specific pattern and colour work.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.