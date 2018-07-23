Tattoo Renegade

Internationally-famous tattoo artist Pitta KMM brings Korean culture to the rest of the world by interpreting iconic Eastern and Western paintings using historic Korean graphic motifs and Obangsaek, the traditional Korean color spectrum.

“I mix everything I can with Korean aesthetics. And every time I succeed in changing a famous element into an oriental design, I have so much fun!”

His results are undeniably glamorous and eye-catching, and instantly recognizable as his. Interestingly enough, while tattoos have become more mainstream in much of the world, in South Korea, it is actually illegal to do tattoos without a medical license. So the Korean tattoo scene is very much underground (and seems to be extra cool as a result!).

“It’s hard to get supplies like needles, inks and machines. We always have worries about getting caught.”

What a committed artist!

You can see more of Pitta KMM’s work on Facebook and Instagram.

All images property of Pitta KMM.