Tattoo Renegade

Internationally-famous tattoo artist Pitta KMM brings Korean culture to the rest of the world by interpreting iconic Eastern and Western paintings using historic Korean graphic motifs and Obangsaek, the traditional Korean color spectrum.
“I mix everything I can with Korean aesthetics. And every time I succeed in changing a famous element into an oriental design, I have so much fun!”
His results are undeniably glamorous and eye-catching, and instantly recognizable as his. Interestingly enough, while tattoos have become more mainstream in much of the world, in South Korea, it is actually illegal to do tattoos without a medical license. So the Korean tattoo scene is very much underground (and seems to be extra cool as a result!).
“It’s hard to get supplies like needles, inks and machines. We always have worries about getting caught.”
What a committed artist!
You can see more of Pitta KMM’s work on Facebook and Instagram.
All images property of Pitta KMM.
July 23, 2018 at 8:21 am
Well there is a reason why this is a hard to come by. the inks are highly toxic.
July 23, 2018 at 9:19 am
Most are, but there are studios that use only heavy metal-free ingredients. There are people out there who are working to spread the word to tattooists about these inks:
http://www.nontoxicrevolution.org/blog/how-toxic-are-tattoos
July 23, 2018 at 8:29 am
It is just now that new colored tattoo ink has been available. In the old days it was black ink only. They some colors came out but they fladed. The ones I am seeing today are really beautiful and the colors do not flade. I have been told that the ink is not near as toxic as it used to be. Hal
July 23, 2018 at 9:21 am
Agreed!
July 23, 2018 at 8:30 am
Gorgeous! How do you find these amazing things every single day?!? Every time the news makes me feel pessimistic about the future of humanity, you manage to make me feel so much better! ❤️
July 23, 2018 at 9:22 am
And knowing you lovelies are in the world make me feel better, too! I’m very glad to hear efforts to brighten my little corner of the world are having the desired effect. XO
July 23, 2018 at 8:48 am
These are gorgeous! ❤
July 23, 2018 at 9:23 am
They seem so joyful to me!
July 23, 2018 at 1:43 pm
I love the mashup of the famous art work and the traditional, culturally specific pattern and colour work.
July 23, 2018 at 3:11 pm
I do, too. Such a successful blending!
