“The portraits of artist Ruben Ireland hang like depictions of unknown saints. Heroes from a forgotten folklore. Ireland shows women as mystics – clean and crisp in an epic state of calm.” -Chris Jalufka/EvilTender
Ruben Ireland has a complicated relationship with women. Okay, no, I don’t know that for sure, but once you see his art, you have to wonder from whence these women come. Maybe he was raised by Wiccan Amazons with Hunger Games-level skills and a fondness for black, maybe he’s the secret sidekick of a female superhero with fantastic hair, or maybe he just read a lot of Tank Girl growing up. Who knows?
Maddeningly, none of the personal details I managed to unearth about him seemed to point to any of these scenarios, so I’ll just have to be content with my imagination. Actually, I was pretty surprised to learn that it was a man painting these portraits. His work just feels so genuinely female. (That is not a criticism of men.) His subjects are attractive and a bit sensual, but not at all sexualized. And after watching the video interview below, I concluded that he seems like a pretty sweet, normal guy. The plot thickens!
Whatever his story, I am glad he’s out there in the world, making art about fierce women.
You can follow Ireland on his website and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
All images property of Ruben Ireland.
July 22, 2018 at 8:04 am
Beautiful art.
July 22, 2018 at 11:35 am
Very pleased you liked it!
July 22, 2018 at 8:50 am
He is good. they do seem to have poor posture though.
July 22, 2018 at 11:36 am
Oh, Beverly, sometimes I swear you are channeling my mother! (This is the highest of compliments.) XO
July 22, 2018 at 12:36 pm
Thank you for introducing me to this artist. I love his stuff. It’s just totally my art vibe: stark white against inky blacks with pops of colour, female faces and figures, slightly dark tone, the odd pop culture reference. Just so my thing. I am going to stalk his art on Instagram from now on.
July 22, 2018 at 2:50 pm
Indeed, beautiful work
