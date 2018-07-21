Raised in a Barn

Located in Österlen, Sweden, this barn-to-residence conversion turned an L-shaped turn-of-the-century farm building into something that feels more like a modern house. The 4,200 square foot home includes four generous-sized bedrooms and a really great great room with 22-foot-high ceilings set with skylights. It sits on 1.5 beautifully planted acres, complete with, entertaining space, swimming pool, and spectacular views of the unspoiled hills surrounding it.

The beadboard-paneled ceiling, resplendent with natural exposed beams, provides the perfect counterpoint to the gorgeous polished white concrete floor. The white and grey palette sports just enough touches of black and natural wood to warm it up and give it depth and character. And at least by U.S. standards, it’s even kind of a bargain at 5.995 million Swedish Krona, or around $680,000 USD!

So if you’re interested in learning more about the property, you can see the listing on the realtor’s website.

All images property of Fastighetsbyrån Realty.