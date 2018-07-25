I have big news! Yesderday … (drum roll, please) we got our house keys back! There’s lots for us to do before we can move back in, but we can once again consider ourselves Broad Channelites! (To those of you who don’t know, we’ve been out of our house for the last year and a half while the Build-it-Back program raised our house to make it hurricane-proof. We are grateful, but homesick.)

I’ve been saving today’s beautiful thing for this very occasion, so it is with great joy that I bring to your attention the documentary film Saving Jamaica Bay. It is the story of how New York City’s forgotten national park came back from a century of disuse, misuse, and Hurricane Sandy, and it will give you a pretty good idea why we’re so crazy about this magical place where we are lucky enough to live.

“Saving Jamaica Bay tells the story of how one community fought government inaction and overcame Hurricane Sandy to clean up and restore the largest open space in New York City, which had become a dumping ground for garbage, sewage and bullet-riddled mobsters. Narrated by Academy-Award winning actress Susan Sarandon, Saving Jamaica Bay underscores the importance of citizen action and the role of urban nature in protecting our cities from the effects of climate change.”

We were fortunate enough to attend the premiere at New York’s Museum of the Moving Image, and it made me so homesick, I was a sniveling mess by the time we left. It’s a beautiful film, and you can watch it on Google Play, Amazon (free to Prime members), and iTunes, and you can join the Saving Jamaica Bay community on the movie’s website and Facebook.