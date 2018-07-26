Etsomnia™ 191: Shark Week

Very cute, but seems more like shark weak…
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Happy Shark Week! I don’t think this one needs much introduction. Per usual, most of what I found was fantastic (or should I say sharktastic?), though individual results may vary. Nonetheless, I recommend you hold onto your hat. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
I was worried I’d have trouble finding shark derp. I needn’t have worried.
What on earth…
Phone stand guaranteed to scratch the hell out of your screen. Also yike.
I’m sorry, I just can’t resist.
This Stormtrooper in a Sharknado tie wins best cultural mashup of the day. By SciFiTies
Yes, it’s confusing, but I can’t deny its appeal. By
collageOrama
Ow.
This is what happens when you let a teenage boy choose his own shower curtain.
No. Just no.
Sharks are all the rage this year in preschooler’s playroom design.
Lawyers, amirite? I’m kidding. Some of my best friends are lawyers…
This is why sharks shouldn’t be strippers. They overreact to under-tippers.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
July 26, 2018 at 12:37 pm
I love sharks so I am very happy with this week’s theme. That squirrel feeder is fabulous. I also love the singing shark card. I thought some of the shark art was bonkers until I saw the shark stripper. That is getting catalogued in my memory shelves under “things I never thought I’d see and now can never unsee”.
