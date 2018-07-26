My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 191: Shark Week

by 1 Comment

Very cute, but seems more like shark weak…

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Happy Shark Week! I don’t think this one needs much introduction. Per usual, most of what I found was fantastic (or should I say sharktastic?), though individual results may vary. Nonetheless, I recommend you hold onto your hat. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Love! By HavenAmerica

I was worried I’d have trouble finding shark derp. I needn’t have worried.

I love everything about this, including the seller’s name! By ButterMakesMeHappy

What on earth…

Hay, grrl, HAAAAY! By KINGFOUR

Phone stand guaranteed to scratch the hell out of your screen. Also yike.

I’m sorry, I just can’t resist.

This Stormtrooper in a Sharknado tie wins best cultural mashup of the day. By SciFiTies

Yes, it’s confusing, but I can’t deny its appeal. By
collageOrama

This is so fantastic, I can’t stand it. By HelloLemonZesty

Ow.

This is what happens when you let a teenage boy choose his own shower curtain.

I need this squirrel feeder RIGHT NOW. By PondScumCeramics

So funny! By TeddyFaceDogClothes

No. Just no.

Sharks are all the rage this year in preschooler’s playroom design.

Lawyers, amirite? I’m kidding. Some of my best friends are lawyers

This is why sharks shouldn’t be strippers. They overreact to under-tippers.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Etsomnia™ 191: Shark Week

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 26, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    I love sharks so I am very happy with this week’s theme. That squirrel feeder is fabulous. I also love the singing shark card. I thought some of the shark art was bonkers until I saw the shark stripper. That is getting catalogued in my memory shelves under “things I never thought I’d see and now can never unsee”.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.