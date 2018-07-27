Bestie and I have long been lovers of corsets. We’re not into waist training, but we love the look of them and what they can do to improve one’s figure. Over the years, we have incorporated them in as many costumes and formal outfits as we reasonably could. Now that I’m a bit longer in the tooth (and a bit broader everywhere else), I am no longer confident enough to lace up, but I can still admire corsetry on other people.

So when I came upon the Underpinnings Museum, I was over the moon! UM is an online archive dedicated to the history of undergarments, and it’s absolutely overflowing with glorious, curious, hilarious things.

You can see all the fascinating unmentionables on the museum’s website.

Photos by Tigz Rice/property of The Underpinnings Museum.