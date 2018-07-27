Bestie and I have long been lovers of corsets. We’re not into waist training, but we love the look of them and what they can do to improve one’s figure. Over the years, we have incorporated them in as many costumes and formal outfits as we reasonably could. Now that I’m a bit longer in the tooth (and a bit broader everywhere else), I am no longer confident enough to lace up, but I can still admire corsetry on other people.
So when I came upon the Underpinnings Museum, I was over the moon! UM is an online archive dedicated to the history of undergarments, and it’s absolutely overflowing with glorious, curious, hilarious things.
You can see all the fascinating unmentionables on the museum’s website.
Photos by Tigz Rice/property of The Underpinnings Museum.
July 27, 2018 at 7:44 am
Amazing. The corsets are pretty.
July 27, 2018 at 8:23 am
They really are!
July 27, 2018 at 7:57 am
They are all beautiful, but I love that black one. You do need a helper to lace up the corset properly. Hal
July 27, 2018 at 8:23 am
Friends that lace together, stay together?
July 27, 2018 at 7:58 am
I love the word underpinnings! And I love these! they are gorgeous! ❤
July 27, 2018 at 8:24 am
Definitely worthy of a real life museum, or at least an exhibit in the Costume Institute at the Met!
July 27, 2018 at 12:28 pm
To bra or not to bra will continue to be the question. As well as…’is that beautiful red hair real”?
July 27, 2018 at 1:04 pm
Hahahahah! That’s fantastic. (And in my case my responses are 1. yes, and 2. no.)
July 27, 2018 at 1:11 pm
I am pretty confident that my upper arm circumference is wider than those waist sizes. I do like the pretty beading and embroidery but not the rigid structuring. The crotch zip on those 1940s knickers make me wince. Yikes. Thanks for the video too. I really enjoyed her potted history of the bra and I agree that whoever comes up with a bra that feels like you aren’t even wearing one will be a genius.
