The Underpinnings Museum

Bestie and I have long been lovers of corsets. We’re not into waist training, but we love the look of them and what they can do to improve one’s figure. Over the years, we have incorporated them in as many costumes and formal outfits as we reasonably could. Now that I’m a bit longer in the tooth (and a bit broader everywhere else), I am no longer confident enough to lace up, but I can still admire corsetry on other people.

So when I came upon the Underpinnings Museum, I was over the moon! UM is an online archive dedicated to the history of undergarments, and it’s absolutely overflowing with glorious, curious, hilarious things.

You can see all the fascinating unmentionables on the museum’s website.

Photos by Tigz Rice/property of The Underpinnings Museum.

corset 4

‘Weeping Hydra’ by Alycia Hirani for Emiah 2017

Photographed by Tigz Rice for The Underpinnings Museum 2017

Souvenir WWII set, East or Southeast Asia 1940s

corset 2

Caroline Woollin/Corsets By Caroline (2017)

The Underpinnings Museum shot by Tigz Rice Studios 2017

Bullet Bra Corselet With Freehand Quilting, Ukraine 1950s

corset 3

Antique British corset 1890-1900s

corset Catherine Jung

Autumn Adamme for Dark Garden (1996)

corset 7

Swiss Waist Corset, U.S. 1860s

  1. onecreativefamily
    July 27, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Amazing. The corsets are pretty.

  2. janhaltn
    July 27, 2018 at 7:57 am

    They are all beautiful, but I love that black one. You do need a helper to lace up the corset properly. Hal

  3. K.M. Sutton
    July 27, 2018 at 7:58 am

    I love the word underpinnings! And I love these! they are gorgeous! ❤

  4. bcparkison
    July 27, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    To bra or not to bra will continue to be the question. As well as…’is that beautiful red hair real”?

  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 27, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    I am pretty confident that my upper arm circumference is wider than those waist sizes. I do like the pretty beading and embroidery but not the rigid structuring. The crotch zip on those 1940s knickers make me wince. Yikes. Thanks for the video too. I really enjoyed her potted history of the bra and I agree that whoever comes up with a bra that feels like you aren’t even wearing one will be a genius.

