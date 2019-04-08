My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Fender Bender

by 3 Comments

Ptolemy Elrington

Metal artist Ptolemy Elrington creates natural forms from found materials. His materials include shopping carts, car bumpers and hubcaps, and assorted scrap metal. He calls his creations Hubcap Creatures.

All the the metal parts are either donated or found, usually on the side of the road, and therefore bear the scars of their previous lives in the form of scratches and abrasions. He believes these marks add texture and history to the creatures they decorate.

“I was brought up in a thrifty environment and it stuck. I hate waste and litter. Carelessness drives me nuts. So my work is acting as a reminder that maybe something that’s come to the end of it’s original life may have more potential.”

-Interview with Ptolemy Elrington in Motor1 magazine

Interestingly, when working with automotive scrap, Elrington tries not to work the metal pieces with heat or power tools because he is concerned about the toxins they will release into the environment. Instead, he focuses on a more practical approach, doing all he can with hand tools before turning to the occasional drill or soldering iron.

You can see more of Ptolemy Elrington’s amazing work on his website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Fender Bender

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    April 8, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Anyone who can do this is a true artist.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Skyscapes for the Soul
    April 8, 2019 at 8:47 am

    OK, that was a must, I followed him on instagram.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.