Fender Bender

Ptolemy Elrington

Metal artist Ptolemy Elrington creates natural forms from found materials. His materials include shopping carts, car bumpers and hubcaps, and assorted scrap metal. He calls his creations Hubcap Creatures.

All the the metal parts are either donated or found, usually on the side of the road, and therefore bear the scars of their previous lives in the form of scratches and abrasions. He believes these marks add texture and history to the creatures they decorate.



“I was brought up in a thrifty environment and it stuck. I hate waste and litter. Carelessness drives me nuts. So my work is acting as a reminder that maybe something that’s come to the end of it’s original life may have more potential.” -Interview with Ptolemy Elrington in Motor1 magazine

Interestingly, when working with automotive scrap, Elrington tries not to work the metal pieces with heat or power tools because he is concerned about the toxins they will release into the environment. Instead, he focuses on a more practical approach, doing all he can with hand tools before turning to the occasional drill or soldering iron.

You can see more of Ptolemy Elrington’s amazing work on his website and on Instagram.