My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Irreverent A.F.

by 3 Comments

WARNING: obscenity ahead

Ashley Longshore

Pop artist Ashley Longshore is utterly, unapologetically herself. She paints these beautiful paintings and stunning portraits in bright colors full of flowers and designer stuff and iconic images, and then “ruins” them with her unfiltered, subversive words. She is foul-mouthed and funny and body positive and utterly unashamed to proclaim aloud what my brain screams silently more often than I’d like to admit.

“You will be too much for some people. Those aren’t your people.”

-Ashley Longshore

Her giant-scaled art is a favorite among feminist luminaries like Gloria Steinem, Diane von Furstenberg, and Chouchou Namagab, and hangs in many, many private collections. She’s been called the new Andy Warhol. I did appreciate a lot of Warhol’s work, but with the exception of his diamond dust shoes, at this point, I think I would rather own a Longshore.

In addition to her fantastic portraits and word art, Longshore has also produced a hysterical series of fake book covers that are not to be missed.

You can see all of Ashley Longshore’s work on her website and on Instagram, and you can buy her crazy/wonderful art in her online shop.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Irreverent A.F.

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    April 7, 2019 at 8:13 am

    The lady with flowers in her hair …nice. JKO is good too.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Penny Wilson Writes
    April 7, 2019 at 8:14 am

    wow! what a talent! LOVE the Jackie O one. So may wonderful images! ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.