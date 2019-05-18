My OBT

Toile Pop

Mark Dean Veca

Mark Dean Veca’s art has been described as ‘MAD Magazine meets Versailles,’ and I don’t think I can come up with a better analogy than that. Veca has been creating art since the mid eighties, and his paintings, drawings and large-scale installations are pure pop art gold. His work often reminds me of Andy Warhol, if not visually, then in attitude. Warhol’s pop culture iconography made a big impact on the then fledgling artist, who has certainly made the concept his own. I’m especially fond of his toile-esque pieces like the Yosemite Sam above.

“Take some popular culture and marinate it in art history. Add a bit of William Blake and stir in some Renaissance wallpaper patterns. Veca’s work is a wild fusion of ideas and styles. This shows gathers some of the artist’s most recent pieces.”

-Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times

You can follow the art of Mark Dean Veca on his website and on Instagram.

Grrreat Painting, 2011-18 India ink and acrylic on canvas 59 x 54.5” •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• On view at Jason Vass through March 9th in the Downtown LA Arts District. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• MARK DEAN VECA The Troubled Teens (Work of a Decade) Los Angeles based artist Mark Dean Veca’s first solo gallery show in over four years, featuring select works from 2010-2019, including a wall drawing commissioned exclusively for this exhibition.•••••••••••••••••••• “Take some popular culture and marinate it in art history. Add a bit of William Blake and stir in some Renaissance wallpaper patterns. Veca’s work is a wild fusion of ideas and styles. This shows gathers some of the artist’s most recent pieces.” Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times 1/31/19 #markdeanveca #thetroubledteens #jasonvassgallery #losangelestimes #tonythetiger #kelloggs #frostedflakes #painting

  1. bcparkison
    May 18, 2019 at 7:03 am

    This takes Zintangle to a new level.

