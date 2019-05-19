Annette Corcoran has had many artistic careers, but her love of clay and pottery has been her deepest and most abiding. After graduating with an art degree in 1952 from U.C. Berkeley, she spent 16 years working as a commercial artist, followed by a stint designing greeting cards. It wasn’t until she was 40 years old that she made her first piece of pottery, and she knew she’d found her medium.

Corcoran made a name for herself among the art pottery set with her extravagant, bird-topped (non-functional) teapots. Her subtle Deco influences and her carefully-chosen decorative elements make for beautifully-balanced pieces, and her use of successive layers of underglazes, glazes, and china paints add wonderful depth to her sculptures. It’s no wonder her pieces are included in the collections of art museums around the country like the Honolulu Museum of Art, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Ceramic Art in Baltimore, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, as well as private collections around the world.

Annette Corcoran's beautiful teapots

