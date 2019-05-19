My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

High Tea

Annette Corcoran has had many artistic careers, but her love of clay and pottery has been her deepest and most abiding. After graduating with an art degree in 1952 from U.C. Berkeley, she spent 16 years working as a commercial artist, followed by a stint designing greeting cards. It wasn’t until she was 40 years old that she made her first piece of pottery, and she knew she’d found her medium.

Corcoran made a name for herself among the art pottery set with her extravagant, bird-topped (non-functional) teapots. Her subtle Deco influences and her carefully-chosen decorative elements make for beautifully-balanced pieces, and her use of successive layers of underglazes, glazes, and china paints add wonderful depth to her sculptures. It’s no wonder her pieces are included in the collections of art museums around the country like the Honolulu Museum of Art, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Ceramic Art in Baltimore, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, as well as private collections around the world.

You can check out Annette Corcoran’s beautiful teapots on her website.

View this post on Instagram

#фантазийнаякерамика#вдохновение Эксцентричные чайники-птицы от #AnnetteCorcoran Уже в течение 25 лет художник-график из Калифорнии создает из обычной глины настоящие произведения искусства. Каждое творение отличается уникальным авторским стилем – это всегда изящная конструкция – дуэт чайника и птицы. Пернатые прорисованы с особой тщательностью👆 Знающие зоологию говорят, что вполне реально распознают в работах керамистки существующие породы птиц И несмотря на то, что некоторые из этих чайников превратились в не функциональные изделия, их эстетика и уникальность покоряют даже самых заядлых рационалистов! Кстати, Анне уже 80 с лишним лет, но она полна оптимизма и творческих планов. Вот что бывает, когда занимаешься тем, что по-настоящему любишь!

View this post on Instagram

Annette Corcoran Hummer with 20 White Flowers, 2017 Porcelain We are pleased to announce the opening of Hot Tea! 2017 exhibition of Art Teapots curated by @larisa_safaryan ! Visit Wood Symphony's website to view the exhibition www.woodsymphony.com Participating artists: Ann Wolff • Annette Corcoran • Annette Reed • Art Liestman • Audrey Peck • Bonnie Belt • David Datwyler • Dina Angel-Wing • Eileen Doughty • Elaine Hyde • Erin Lareau • Eugenia Meltzer • Gordon Perry • Hayne Bayless • Hubert Landri • Jeffrey Lloyd Dever • Jim Budde • Jim Kransberger • John Beaver • Larisa Safaryan • Linda Threadgill • MaryAnn Spavins and J. Malcolm Owen • Michael and Christine Love-Adcock • Michael Kehs • Milo Mirabelli • Nairi Safaryan • Nancy Adams • Noël Yovovich • Noi Volkov • Pamela A. MacGregor • Pat Scull • Patricia Uchill Simons • Richard A. Burkett • Richard Avram • Rick Crawford • Sandy and Missy Kaolin • Sharon Woodward • Tania Radda • Thomas P. Hubert • Wayne Kiser • Wendy DeLeon #hottea #teapot #tea #exhibition #art #fineart #wood #woodcarving #woodart #woodturning #silver #clay #ceramics #artgallery #museum #curator #design #interiordesign #amazing #flower #nature #pottery #woodsymphony #artist #sculpture #modernart #contemporaryart #create #artwork #annettecorcoran

  1. bcparkison
    May 19, 2019 at 7:00 am

    Wow love the birds and flowers. Colorful is the word.

