Wave Whisperer

Ray Collins

Since I first met the ocean when I was very small, I have belonged to it entirely. So today’s jaw-dropping photos and videos of the ocean showing off have absolutely captured me. I confess that though trips to the beach always inspire me to whip out my camera (or camera phone), it’s rare I consider waves as a subject. I may have to reconsider where I’m focusing my camera!

Believe it or not, the majority of this magnificent oceanic wave photography was captured by Collins using his iPhone XS. Someone commented on one of wave photographer Ray Collins’s photos “Pretty awesome to be in a time where the best camera sits in your back pocket.” She wasn’t wrong. What a world we live in.

You can follow the award-winning wave master Ray Collins on his website and on Instagram. You can also see Collins in action in the documentary Fish People, available on Netflix.