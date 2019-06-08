Gosh Darn Knit

Rania Hassan

“What we call the beginning is often the end. And to make an end is to make a beginning. The end is where we start from.” —T.S. Eliot (as quoted on Rania Hassan’s website)

Washington-based mixed media artist Rania Hassan beautifully combines painting, drawing, and knitting to form amazing art pieces that seem to reach out into the ‘real’ world beyond the art. Her fiber elements connect the painted world to our world in welcoming (and slightly creepy) ways. Her work is about the connections between people, between generations, and the links between our actions and our interactions.

“My work is about levels of connectedness. I paint, draw, and knit to represent these moments. We are all connected somehow.” -Rania Hassan

I like Hassan’s world view, and I very much like her art!

You can follow Rania Hassan on her website and on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.