The Sugar Artist

Liz Joy-Murray

Two years ago, Hollywood art director Liz Joy-Murray had to take a leave of absence for health reasons. To fill her time and occupy her mind, she decided to teach herself to bake. But being an artist at heart, she wasn’t content to bake things that just tasted good. Nope. Her baked goods also had to serve as a canvas where she could express her wild creativity.

To hear her tell it, Joy-Murray spends an insane amount of time creating her one-of-a-kind pies, cakes, and cookies. So long, in fact, that I started to wonder if they don’t sometimes get stale while she fiddles with them. They certainly are beautiful, though!

You can follow Liz Joy-Murray’s sweet adventures on Instagram.

A couple weeks ago you guys voted that this look (from @moschino’s SS19 collection) should inspire my next mini cake design. So here she finally is. ✨🌸 _______________________________________________________ This is a spice cake with vanilla cashew buttercream filling. I decorated it with @fantasiafondant (flavored with Perfect Palate toasted marshmallow) because Fantasia works insanely well with extruders, and that made this job so much more pleasant 👌🏼. _______________________________________________________ – – – – – – – – – – #cakedecoration #minicake #cakeart #foodart #inthekitchen #cakedesign #baker #cakestagram #sweettable #fondant #dessertlover #desserttime #cutefood #sweettooth #undiscoveredbaker #abmlifeissweet #instadessert #madetocreate #edibleart #foodstyle #cakedecorator #sugarart #imsomartha

I had this idea that it’d be so cool to create layered sunglasses cookies with see-through isomalt lenses. After destroying about five in a row they lost a few coolness points for me, but I’m still pretty jazzed about the end result (and the possibilities). I made these @fendi-inspired sunnies as part of a Galentine’s gift and decided to add an edible @fendi handbag as well. Then it struck me that I’ll be shipping these things 🙈. Please send lots of good juju that these glasses survive a cross-country trip! (Anyone want to play the odds on that?) 🤞🏼😬. _______________________________________________________ These hand-cut chocolate cookies are topped mostly in @fatdaddios fondant, with royal icing details. I added cocoa powder to the darker-colored fondant, and the isomalt lenses are also chocolate-flavored. The sunnies are decorated with @fancysprinkles. I painted the silver and gold details with @sweetsticksau’s metallic palette (thanks for the awesome gift, @sweetelizabethcakedesigns!). _______________________________________________________ – – – – – – – – – – #cookieart #decoratedcookies #customcookies #royalicing #sugarcookies #cookiesofinstagram #icedcookies #cookieartist #cookiedesign #instadessert #dessertlover #foodart #edibleart #cutefood #fondant #frosting #sweettooth #madetocreate #foodstyling #cookiedecorating #fashionlovers #cookiegram #bakersgonnabake #instabaker #fendi #fendibag

Awhile back you guys voted that my next pie design should be inspired by The Little Mermaid. It was a much more controversial vote than I’d expected! But I finally found time to make my vision a reality, and I really hope you all like it 😊. __________________________________________________ This pie is a mix of blueberry, peach and raspberry fillings, with a cinnamon cookie crust. It’s entirely grain-free, reduced-carb, AND reduced-sugar. I sweetened the fillings with a mix of @zevia and @lakantosweetener, and thickened them with @mammachia. So basically jay and I will probably eat the entire thing today while managing to stay completely guilt-free. If that ain’t a happy Monday, I don’t know what is 🤗. _______________________________________________________ – – – – – – – – – – #disneyfanart #thelitemermaid #mermaidparty #pie #pieart #pierevival #pastryart #marthabakes #foodart #edibleart #ilovepie #imsomartha #piesofinstagram #foodstyling #onmytable #pielover #homebaker #piecrust #psimadethis #heresmyfood #foodwinewomen #abmlifeissweet #dessertlover #desserttime #sugarcraft #madetocreate #instapastry

I’ve been wanting to play with this Chanel bottle cookie design again, and had the perfect excuse when @thesugarart sent me a box filled with their Diamond Dusts. It‘s difficult to capture the sparkle quality in a photo, but trust me, this baby glitters and shines like it was dunked in friggin fairy dust (and so does my kitchen 😬) 🙌🏼✨. This was also a perfect opportunity to break into the fine-point edible pens @tweetscookieconnection sent me. If you guys haven’t tried them yet, they’re seriously AHmazing! _______________________________________________________ We’ve listed a limited quantity of our perfume bottle bouquet cutters to our shop page on inspiredtotaste.com if anyone wants one of their own. We’re also planning to re-open the lingerie cutter presale this weekend and will be happy to combine shipping. Happy Friday and happy cookieing! _______________________________________________________ – – – – – – – – – – #cookieart #decoratedcookies #customcookies #royalicing #sugarcookies #cookiesofinstagram #icedcookies #cookieartist #cookiedesign #instadessert #dessertlover #foodart #edibleart #cutefood #fondant #frosting #sweettooth #madetocreate #foodstyling #cookiedecorating #fashionlovers #bakersgonnabake #instabaker #chanelno5 #chanelbeauty

Did you guys know lemon is one of Jay’s and my very favorite flavors? He loves the sourness and I love the brightness. We’ve both been craving a lemony dessert so decided to make an updated version of the lemon/yuzu cupcakes we created while competing on Netflix’s Sugar Rush (@dontwatchhungry). These citrusy vanilla cupcakes are filled with lemon/yuzu curd and topped in lemon/yuzu buttercream. The lemon wedge macarons are filled with a combo of citrus mascarpone frosting and lemon/yuzu curd. Pretty sure we should be able to satisfy our cravings after diving into these guys, amiright? 👌🏼😋🍋 _______________________________________________________ – – – – – – – – – – – #macarons #macaronstagram #frenchmacarons #sprinkles #cakedecoration #instacupcakes #cupcakestagram #frosting #buttercream #inthekitchen #cakedesign #baker #cakestagram #cakeart #frosting #dessertporn #dessertlover #desserttime #foodstyling #foodstyle #undiscoveredbaker #instadessert #sweettable #foodstyling #imsomartha #onmytable #madetocreate

Thank you guys for helping me brainstorm peach pie design ideas! The winning concept came from @mulberry_t and @yanaira_navarro who suggested “A League of their Own.” I’ve always loved the movie and was super excited to pie-ify it. So here’s the finished piece: a Rockford Peaches Pie ⚾️🍑🥧😊 _______________________________________________________ Despite my initial excitement, I swear this project was cursed. I tend to be a klutz in general, but I literally destroyed ERRTHING on here at least a couple times. I was so happy when it was finally done. But then it proved a nightmare to photograph 🙈. Luckily it tastes absolutely delish (yay for redeeming qualities)! _______________________________________________________ Specs: brandied peach and chia seed pudding filling in a spiced cookie crust (organic peaches gifted from @villa.fincadelsol and chia seeds via @mammachia). This pie is grain-free, reduced-sugar, reduced-carb and (except for a couple colors) also vegan 🤗. This is my first time using @pinkpoppypastriesandpops colors and I’m already beyond obsessed with the coverage. The gold is from @trulymadplastics. _______________________________________________________ – – – – – – – – – – #pie #pieart #pierevival #pastryart #marthabakes #foodart #edibleart #ilovepie #imsomartha #piesofinstagram #foodstyling #onmytable #pielover #onmytable #homebaker #piecrust #psimadethis #heresmyfood #foodwinewomen #abmlifeissweet #dessertlover #desserttime #sugarcraft #madetocreate #instapastry

I’m so excited to share the first piece from my recent commission. The fabulous @borderlandsbakery asked me to create a family portrait cookie collection for her friend @thesweetestmix’s birthday. Lisa gave me free reign on how I wanted to design these, and I’ve been dying to make cookie frames for some of my cookie portraits, so figured I’d try out the idea here. Among the things I learned with this project: I suck at cutting 45° angles 🙄. But I’m still so thrilled with how each piece turned out, and this ended up being my favorite cookie set to date. You can currently see them all in @thesweetestmix’s stories, and I’m soooooo thrilled that she’s so happy with them 🤗💕. _______________________________________________________ Products used: the cookie portrait is topped in @fatdaddios fondant. I painted it using mostly @poppypaints and @sweetsticksau’s #edibleartpaint. Outlining was done with pens from @americolor and @tweetscookieconnection (I’m OBSESSED with Teri’s pens!) _______________________________________________________ – – – – – – – – – – #cookieart #decoratedcookies #customcookies #royalicing #sugarcookies #cookiesofinstagram #icedcookies #cookieartist #cookiedesign #instadessert #dessertlover #foodart #edibleart #fondant #frosting #onmytable #sweettooth #madetocreate #foodstyling #kawaiifood #cutefood #cookiedecorating #flatlay #pitbullsofinstagram #dogstagram

This is one half of a special Little Red Riding Hood pie duo. I wanted to improve my pie art game and couldn’t think of a better way than collaborating with one of my very favorite pie artists ever: @thepieous! The pressure was real, people. But I had so much fun making this grain-free, reduced-sugar blueberry pie, inspired by Red. And you guys HAVE to check out @thepieous’s feed to see her Big Bad Wolf pie! I’m blown away, and so thrilled with how our joint efforts turned out 🤗. _______________________________________________________ I painted the details on my pie with a combo of @sugarprism_edible_food_paint and @sweetsticksau’s edible art paint, and glittered the sky with @bakerybling . _______________________________________________________ – – – – – – – – – – #pie #pieart #pierevival #pastryart #marthabakes #foodart #edibleart #ilovepie #imsomartha #piesofinstagram #foodstyling #onmytable #pielover #homebaker #piecrust #psimadethis #heresmyfood #foodwinewomen #abmlifeissweet #dessertlover #desserttime #sugarcraft #madetocreate #instapastry #applepie

Here's the belated birthday cake I made for my amazing mama, @villa.fincadelsol. The design was inspired by an absolutely dazzling dress from @georgeshobeika (inspo selected by fashion aficianado @norabnora – thanks girl!). I tried out a bunch of new techniques with this cake (probably too many!), but I'm really pleased with the end result 💙. _______________________________________________________ Specs: This is a coffee and walnut cake with cinnamon-espresso buttercream and streusel filling. The flower petals and clouds are cookies painted with @sweetsticksau’s #edibleartpaint. The beadwork and raindrops are made from isomalt. And I went through two full packets of @bakerybling to ensure this glittering creation would reach optimal sparkle power. _______________________________________________________ – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #eatpretty #foodart #frosting #buttercream #inthekitchen #cakedesign #cakestagram #cakeart #fondant #celebrationcake #cakecakecake #dessertporn #cakesofinstagram #dessertlover #desserttime #cakedecorating #instacake #foodstyle #undiscoveredbaker #marthabakes #sweettooth #instadessert #edibleart #madetocreate #psimadethis

Throwing it back to these @gucci slipper cookies I made for the incomparable @ashleylongshoreart a couple of years ago. I’ve been a fan of Ashley Longshore’s work for quite awhile and am so excited she’ll be in Hollywood this weekend, where I’ll finally have the chance to meet her and see her art in person 🥳🤗. _______________________________________________________ Ashley is hugely inspirational in that she’s found incredible success not just through her amazing talent, but in being her authentic self, charging what she’s worth, blazing her own trail, and not taking crap from anyone. She is a much-needed role model in the creative entrepreneurial space, and is particularly inspiring as a female artist and business owner who stuck to her guns and found success on her own terms. _______________________________________________________ I’m currently crazy-busy with projects, but am hoping to find time to make her a li’l something for Saturday’s show at @ericbuterbaugh’s gallery 🤞🏼🤞🏼. _______________________________________________________ – – – – – – – – – – #cookieart #decoratedcookies #customcookies #sugarcookies #cookiesofinstagram #icedcookies #cookieartist #cookiedesign #instadessert #dessertlover #foodart #edibleart #cutefood #fondant #frosting #sweettooth #madetocreate #foodstyling #cookiedecorating #flatlay #fashionlovers #bakersgonnabake #instabaker #edibleartpaint #guccishoes

This is probably my last set of lingerie cookies for awhile (my schedule is so insanely packed right now 🙈😩), but I really really wanted to design my take on Princess Aurora’s fancy unders inspired by her famous ball gown. There was some debate on my last post about what color I should make this set. I‘d planned to go all-out girlie excess pink sparkles, but a lot of you wanted bluuuue (“blue blue blue,” you said!). So I figured I’d create the version her fairy godmothers were fighting over. What do you guys think? _______________________________________________________ These lemon almond cookies are decorated with a combination of royal icing and @fatdaddios fondant. I painted them with @sweetsticksau #edibleartpaint and sparkled them with @bakerybling (how cute are their new star sprinkles?). _______________________________________________________ – – – – – – – – – – #cookieart #decoratedcookies #customcookies #royalicing #sugarcookies #cookiesofinstagram #icedcookies #cookieartist #cookiedesign #instadessert #dessertlover #foodart #edibleart #cutefood #fondant #kawaiifood #madetocreate #foodstyling #cookiedecorating #flatlay #fashionlovers #bakersgonnabake #disneyfanart #sleepingbeauty #princessaurora #disneyprincesses

  1. acflory
    June 7, 2019 at 7:26 am

    That is insane…ly good! How could you possibly eat any of them though? It would be like snacking on the Mona Lisa. :/

  2. bcparkison
    June 7, 2019 at 8:19 am

    What ever floats your boat but I can see making the lemon cupcakes. Must take a few hours or days to finish.

