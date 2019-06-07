The Sugar Artist

Liz Joy-Murray

Two years ago, Hollywood art director Liz Joy-Murray had to take a leave of absence for health reasons. To fill her time and occupy her mind, she decided to teach herself to bake. But being an artist at heart, she wasn’t content to bake things that just tasted good. Nope. Her baked goods also had to serve as a canvas where she could express her wild creativity.

To hear her tell it, Joy-Murray spends an insane amount of time creating her one-of-a-kind pies, cakes, and cookies. So long, in fact, that I started to wonder if they don’t sometimes get stale while she fiddles with them. They certainly are beautiful, though!

You can follow Liz Joy-Murray’s sweet adventures on Instagram.