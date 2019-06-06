Etsomnia™ 228: Proud

So clever! By KemeryAnnVinylDesign

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

This week, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, I’d like to explore some of Etsy’s best (and worst) LGBTQ pride stuff. And because I’m in such a festive mood, there are fewer tragedies than usual!

‘Pride’ might be overstating it a bit. If I were wearing this, I think I would feel shame.

I need one of these beauties! By Equalli

This baby farting a rainbow doubles as a pipe, which makes me think the maker was smoking something when he designed it.

“Rainbow Tittyhats with tassels.” TITTYHATS?!? That’s going to stick with me.

While it would make me look like a gay Sasquatch, on the right (young, slim) person, this would be adorable! By GypsyTribeCrochet

Nothing to see here. Just a cat in clothes and heels sewing a rainbow. As they do.

I don’t even like afghans when they’re sitting on a couch. I’m certainly not going to wear one!

Absolutely stunning Vogue cover art! Sold by ColorsOfBubbles

“Gay valentine wreath.” Pass.

Mermaids AND rainbows? Count me in! By ScndTimeAround

I don’t know what kind of occasion would call for a furry sleeveless dress, but I promise you, LGBT Pride isn’t one of them.

If you’re in the market for gay pride shorts, you may as well get very best and gayest ones!

By GorgeousByGorgeous

Looks like somebody forgot her makeup setting spray… Amateur.

Good news! These also come in men’s sizes. Oh, goody.

I wanted to end on an up note this week. Happy Pride month, all! Stunning art by FelixDeon