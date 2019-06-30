My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

50 Years of Love

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City, and the culmination of the month-long World Pride celebration.

In honor of that anniversary, I want to share with you the story of early film star Billy Haines, a man who left an incredibly successful career as a Hollywood star to preserve his relationship with his partner. The couple was together for 50 years, and it’s a fascinating story about love and endurance and the courage to be transparently authentically yourself.

I wish everyone a very, very happy pride!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “50 Years of Love

Leave a comment

  2. Donna from MyOBT
    June 30, 2019 at 12:17 pm

    It is a shame that he had to choose, but Imm glad he chose love.

    Like

    Reply

