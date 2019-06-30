50 Years of Love

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City, and the culmination of the month-long World Pride celebration.

In honor of that anniversary, I want to share with you the story of early film star Billy Haines, a man who left an incredibly successful career as a Hollywood star to preserve his relationship with his partner. The couple was together for 50 years, and it’s a fascinating story about love and endurance and the courage to be transparently authentically yourself.

I wish everyone a very, very happy pride!