Through the Eyes of a Child

Dulk

After all the rainbow-centric posts I did in the last month, I thought maybe I should wean us off slowly. Therefore, today, I bring you the hyper-colored fantasies by painter and muralist Antonio Segura Donat, A.K.A. Dulk. The artist uses his home in Valencia, Spain, as home base, but he travels all over Europe, the U.S., and Canada, brightening up buildings in need of some childlike imagination, and reminding people about the wonders of biodiversity and the plight of endangered animals.

As a child, Dulk was fascinated with the pictures of exotic animals he found in his parents’ old encyclopedias, and he used to practice drawing them until he got them right. As an adult, Dulk continues to see these animals through the innocent eyes of a child, which is where the elements of heightened reality and fantasy come in.

You can follow Dulk’s very colorful adventures on his website and on Instagram.