Through the Eyes of a Child

Dulk

After all the rainbow-centric posts I did in the last month, I thought maybe I should wean us off slowly. Therefore, today, I bring you the hyper-colored fantasies by painter and muralist Antonio Segura Donat, A.K.A. Dulk. The artist uses his home in Valencia, Spain, as home base, but he travels all over Europe, the U.S., and Canada, brightening up buildings in need of some childlike imagination, and reminding people about the wonders of biodiversity and the plight of endangered animals.

As a child, Dulk was fascinated with the pictures of exotic animals he found in his parents’ old encyclopedias, and he used to practice drawing them until he got them right. As an adult, Dulk continues to see these animals through the innocent eyes of a child, which is where the elements of heightened reality and fantasy come in.

You can follow Dulk’s very colorful adventures on his website and on Instagram.

“The guardian”. Mural painted in Grenoble, France🇫🇷 with @grenoblestreetartfest Having so much fun while working hard with my friend and team member @franpicazo , assisting me like the best! Grenoble is located in southern French Alps, near to one of the wildest areas in France. As a result a wide range of wildlife can be found here and a very special one is the Lynx. I always wanted to create a piece with this endangered wild cat. After their complete disappearance from the Alpine arc, successful reintroduction projects have given the lynx a second chance in the Alps. Since the early 1970s, successful reintroduction programmes in France and Switzerland have already enabled the lynx (Lynx lynx) to expand its range and establish new homes. The guardian talks about the balance in ecosystems, ironically, the main threat to biodiversity is human action. The damage caused to biodiversity affects not only the species that inhabit a specific place, but also damages the network of relationships between species, modifying their behavior and evolution. Biodiversity is not static, it is dynamic; it is a system in constant evolution, both in each species and in each individual organism. #dulk #streetart #muralism #france #grenoble #art #artoftheday #lynx #mural #artwork #collector #newcontemporary #picoftheday #artsy

“Skavadern”. Mural painted in Kungsbacka. Sweeden🇸🇪 with @artscape_festival. Thanks so much for the great organisation. Thanks also to my bro @franpicazo for being part of it!!🐰🐦. This mural finds the origin in the skvader, a creature from a swedish tale hunting story told by Håkan Dahlmark in the beginning of the 20th century. Dahlmark claimed that he in 1874 had shot such an animal during a hunt north of Sundsvall. On his birthday in 1907, his housekeeper jokingly presented him with a painting of the animal, made by her nephew and shortly before his death in 1912, Dahlmark donated the painting to a local museum. During an exhibition in Örnsköldsvik in 1916 the manager of the museum became acquainted with the taxidermist Rudolf Granberg. He then mentioned the hunting story and the painting and asked Granberg if he could re-construct the animal. In 1918 Granberg had completed the skvader and it has since then been a very popular exhibition item at the museum. The skvader has since then often been seen as an unofficial symbol and when the province Medelpad was to be given a provincial animal in 1987, many locals voted for the skvader. #dulk #artscapesaga #sweden #muralism #mural #urbanart #newcontemporary #popsurrealism #lowbrow #art #artoftheday #skvader

Tomorrow, june 8th, World oceans day, we launch together with @pangeaseed foundation a very special limited edition art print. “Legacy”. This beautiful edition will be available in two special size formats: Regular edition: 60 plus 10 APs signed and numbered Dimensions: 14×28 inches full bleed with hand deckle edges X-Large "World Oceans Day" edition: 25 plus 4 APs signed and numbered Dimensions: 25×50 inches full bleed with hand deckle edges . Don’t miss it and mark the time- 12pm PST via shop.pangeaseed.org . Help us celebrate our seas. Together, via art and activism, we can help save our oceans. . "Legacy" represents the eternal migration of a humpback mum and her calf traveling to safer waters and places of refuge. These magnificent mammals camouflage themselves between ecosystems they migrate through while trying to escape possible extinction at the hands of man . 🐋🦈🐠🐬🐳🦐🐙🦀 #pangeaseed #dulk #artivism #worldoceansday #ocean #saveourseas #artivism #protectwhatyoulove #paintforapurpose #ocean #art

  1. Sheree
    July 1, 2019 at 6:53 am

    Guy has an amazing imagination.

