What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Skyriver

by

Raven Skyriver

Today, I’m thrilled to bring you the breath-taking glass sculptures by the equally-gorgeously-named Raven Skyriver. The artist got started in glass early, learning glass blowing at the age of sixteen. Raven’s mentor, Lark Dalton, taught him how to make his own equipment and trained him in various traditional glass techniques. After high school, he worked on sculptural glass for seven years under the famous glass artist William Morris. When Morris retired, Skyriver struck out on his own, and immediately began to get attention and garner awards from the U.S. glass community.

“My work is almost exclusively derived from the marine ecosystem. I attempt to place the creatures back in their environment by capturing the fluid nature in molten glass and transferring it into the perceived weightlessness of a swimming creature. I always strive to imbue the work with a hint of life.”

-Raven Skyriver

You can follow the fantastic Raven Skyriver on his website, and on Instagram and Facebook.

“Descent” 2017

“Harbor” 2017

Love the walrus form. 2016

“Apex” 2017

Frog butt.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Skyriver

Leave a comment

  1. Cat Davis
    July 2, 2019 at 9:31 am

    Gorgeous, thanks for sharing!

    Like

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    July 2, 2019 at 10:00 am

    Now I would be extremely happy to have any one of them in my home. Hal

    Like

    Reply

