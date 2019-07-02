Raven Skyriver

Today, I’m thrilled to bring you the breath-taking glass sculptures by the equally-gorgeously-named Raven Skyriver. The artist got started in glass early, learning glass blowing at the age of sixteen. Raven’s mentor, Lark Dalton, taught him how to make his own equipment and trained him in various traditional glass techniques. After high school, he worked on sculptural glass for seven years under the famous glass artist William Morris. When Morris retired, Skyriver struck out on his own, and immediately began to get attention and garner awards from the U.S. glass community.

“My work is almost exclusively derived from the marine ecosystem. I attempt to place the creatures back in their environment by capturing the fluid nature in molten glass and transferring it into the perceived weightlessness of a swimming creature. I always strive to imbue the work with a hint of life.” -Raven Skyriver

You can follow the fantastic Raven Skyriver on his website, and on Instagram and Facebook.