Beach Brutalist

Calvin Seibert

This week, we are lounging around our favorite beach with some of our favorite people, so I thought sand castles were in order. Sort of.

These are the ephemeral brutalist sand sculptures by Calvin Seibert. Unsurprisingly, the artist creates most of his sculptures by the ocean, but sometimes, he does something entirely unexpected, and builds one in a place far from any oceans (like Denver). That must be so fun and so perplexing to come across!

You can follow Calvin Seibert on Instagram.