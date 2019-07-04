My OBT

Water Women

Sonia Alins

Happy July 4th! What’s more American than spending the holiday by the seaside (along with everyone else in creation)? Nothing. That’s what.

Today’s special thing is the wonderful, beachy art by Sonia Alins. She calls this series Dones d’aigua (Water Women), and I find it utterly fascinating. Though the colors in her tri-dimensional collages are serene and the waters appear calm, some of her subjects still seem to be struggling against unseen forces. I know how they feel. Damned undertow…

“When taking the first steps of my Dones d’aigua series, water came to me as the perfect medium to communicate and expand emotion. So, the protagonists of my works interact with this mass of water where they are immersed and, there, their feelings are amplified, their shouts are heard louder, their desperation is felt more profoundly… But also, when they are calm, it feels like a more rewarding emotion too.”

-Sonia Alins

You can follow Sonia Alins on her website, and on Instagram and Facebook. You can also buy her prints on Red Bubble.

  1. Sheree
    July 4, 2019 at 6:25 am

    Those are really interesting artworks and rather symbolic of today’s challenges.

  2. bcparkison
    July 4, 2019 at 7:43 am

    Interesting . Are the overlayed with vellum? They do look like water .

