All Adrift

Kirsty Elson

Today’s amazing artist was recommended by Alison and Don who write Adventures in Wonderland. These are the driftwood sculptures by Kirsty Elson, and they’re summery and beachy and positively irresistible. They perfectly capture what it feels like to live in a seaside town, and I would be honored to hang them in my little house by the water.

Elson doesn’t limit herself to driftwood. She also makes very clever use of the other discarded items she finds while searching for wood. I find her inventions very appealing. What a wonderful brain she has!

You can see all of Kirsty Elson’s lovable sculptures on Instagram. Elson also has an Etsy shop, but her work seems to sell out as soon as she posts it, so you’ll have to be quick!

Mess-tin crab!

Bird’s Eye View!

Humpback.

Getting there…

That reminds me, I must cut the grass….

Hermit crab.

I’d live here…😉

A sudden wave!

Choppy waters!

  2. bcparkison
    July 5, 2019 at 7:11 am

    so well done. Love the sea life ‘animals’ best.

