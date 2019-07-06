Ah-Ha Moment

Cameron Garland

When first I spotted the beautiful piece above, I assumed it was some magical piece of enamel jewelry. Turns out it’s paper art. Magical indeed! This is the paper wizardry by Washington State native Cameron Garland. He makes small works of exceptional beauty, the largest which can be held in the palm of your hand.

When asked about his process for creating his imaginative pieces, Garland had this to say:

“My process is very organic and unconventional, which I attribute to learning the cut-paper medium purely through exploration and experimentation. Often times, I will have a vague idea, and immediately begin gathering the colors I’d like to use and comparing what works. I typically start with what I consider to be the focal point of the piece (usually the most difficult part) and then work outwards, adding details as I go along and expanding on my ideas and concepts. I’m terrible about planning and sketching things out prior to cutting, but I greatly enjoy the “Aha!” moments of unexpected discovery and little surprises that come from this process. I like just ‘going for it’ and letting the piece evolve as I make it. Doing this also really helps keeps me invested throughout the entirety of a piece, since they can take me quite a while to finish.” -Cameron Garland interview with LightGreyArtLab

You can follow the amazing Cameron Garland on his website and Instagram, and you can buy his pieces on NineteenEightyEight.