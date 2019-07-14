Renaissance Garbage

Suzanne Jongmans

It is a pretty regular occurrence that I feature an artist who makes art from recycled materials, but today’s art is a bit different. These are the wonderful Renaissance costume sculptures by Suzanne Jongmans. Repurposing the packing materials that have become such a large part of our lives (and our garbage), the artist creates elaborate costumes from used foam, plastic bags, packing peanuts, and bubble wrap. She then photographs her creations on models styled after the great Renaissance masters.

“The idea of making something out of nothing changes the way we look at reality. A piece of plastic with printed text commonly used for packing a coffee machine or a television, can resemble a piece of silk. And the lid of a tin of tomato puree can look like a ring. Foam is fabric.” -Suzanne Jongmans

As wonderful as her costume creations are, I think it’s her mind-blowing, flat-looking, painterly photos that most impress me. How does she do that?

