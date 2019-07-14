My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Renaissance Garbage

by 4 Comments

Suzanne Jongmans

It is a pretty regular occurrence that I feature an artist who makes art from recycled materials, but today’s art is a bit different. These are the wonderful Renaissance costume sculptures by Suzanne Jongmans. Repurposing the packing materials that have become such a large part of our lives (and our garbage), the artist creates elaborate costumes from used foam, plastic bags, packing peanuts, and bubble wrap. She then photographs her creations on models styled after the great Renaissance masters.

“The idea of making something out of nothing changes the way we look at reality. A piece of plastic with printed text commonly used for packing a coffee machine or a television, can resemble a piece of silk. And the lid of a tin of tomato puree can look like a ring. Foam is fabric.”

-Suzanne Jongmans

As wonderful as her costume creations are, I think it’s her mind-blowing, flat-looking, painterly photos that most impress me. How does she do that?

You can follow Suzanne Jongmans on her website, Facebook, and Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Renaissance Garbage

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    July 14, 2019 at 6:30 am

    Some of those are really beautiful. — enjoyed looking at all of them — Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.