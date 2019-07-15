My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Going Green

by 6 Comments

Natalia Nazarian

When Build-it-Back lifted our house, they had a mandate from the NYC Mayor to add some “green space.” When we moved back, however, we discovered they had planted six shrubs which were badly suited to both the sun pattern and our soil and salt-water condition. Of course, they died immediately. Green space indeed. However, since we are having major construction done in the back of our house, we decided to wait until the work is done to make ourselves a functional front garden. We reasoned that we didn’t want to spend weeks realizing our designs, only to have them trampled and otherwise compromised by the workers. Of course, we naïvely thought the work would be done by now. Nope. It’s all dragging on with no end in sight, and I finally decided I just couldn’t bear to come home to dead things anymore. So yesterday, Beloved and I pulled out the dead shrubs and replaced them with a few old planters filled with healthy, growing things. The whole project only cost us $75 and a couple of hours, and it has already made a big difference in how we feel about the front of the house, even if it is all temporary.

All of this plant obsessing put me in the mood for botanical art. And boy, did I find a good one! These are the beautiful watercolors by fellow blogger, Toronto-based artist Natalia Nazarian. She paints a fairly wide variety of natural subjects, and all her works feel Earth-centric and wonderfully positive. They have cheered me nearly as much as the fledgling plants currently taking root in front of our house!

Art school left Nazarian feeling inept as a painter, so she instead pursued a career in architecture. But after giving birth to her daughter, working in architecture was no longer an option for the young woman. She tried various means of creative self-expression, but none were completely right for her. The artist eventually found herself drawn to children’s book illustrations, eventually getting up the nerve to give painting another try. This time, it felt right, and Nazarian’s watercolor career took off. She generously credits her rediscovery of painting to her children’s influence on her life.

“…Thanks to my children, for [the] opportunity to hear my inner voice again. Thanks [to] them for motivation (I dream to illustrate children’s book, I hope this will happen in future). And thanks [to] them for life lessons. Besides that, they have taught me patience, they have taught me [to] never give up.

“Have you ever seen a baby, which did his first step and fell down, and then decided to nevermore walk again? No never. Because yesterday he did not walk at all. And today he has already taken his first step. Is it so important. …If you are new to painting or anything else, do not think about your first step, after which you fell… It is your experience that will allow you to make your next steps.”

My story – Natalia Nazarian

That seems like such an obvious point, but it has never occurred to me before to apply it to adult pursuits. She has a really unique perspective. We can all take inspiration from Nazarian’s attitude, and we can take plenty of joy in her lovely, cheerful work.

You can follow Natalia Nazarian on Instagram and WordPress, and YouTube.

View this post on Instagram

Hello🤗. Hope your day is going great. . Just wanted to say, if you wanted to buy something in my 𝔼𝕥𝕤𝕪 𝕤𝕙𝕠𝕡 , please hurry up. . After two weeks, the shop will be closed for the summer holidays.🏖 . 🔹All these stickers available for purchase. 🔸By the way, now you can buy a sticker pack of 5 stickers with free shipping. . Check the link in my bio for details. . Have a wonderful week.❤️ . . . . . #watercolor #watercolour #aquarelle #painting #art #artwork #watercolorist #watercolorpainting #watercolorart #watercolors #watercolorillustration #watercolourpainting #watercolour_gallery #watercolorartist #sgwatercolor #수채화 #水彩 #acuarela #акварель #акварельнаятехника #watercolor_daily #watercolourweekly #illustrationnow #tempuradesign#waterblog #artclub4you #modernwatercolor #botanicalart #floralarthub #watercolor_best

A post shared by Natalia Nazarian • Artist ❣️ (@natanazarian) on

View this post on Instagram

On this little video I want to show how important the contrast is. . Do you see how boring this palm branch looks until I have added a couple of yellow and orange leaves? isn’t it? . Happy Wednesday for you, guys. 🥰🤗 . . #watercolor #watercolour #aquarelle #painting #art #artwork #watercolorist #watercolorpainting #watercolorart #watercolors #watercolorillustration #watercolourpainting #watercolour_gallery #watercolorartist #sgwatercolor #수채화 #水彩 #acuarela #акварель #акварельнаятехника #watercolor_daily #watercolourweekly #illustrationnow #tempuradesign#waterblog #artclub4you #modernwatercolor #botanicalart #floralarthub #watercolor_best

A post shared by Natalia Nazarian • Artist ❣️ (@natanazarian) on

View this post on Instagram

Some olive branches for your Friday!🥰 . I haven't been here for a while because a lot of things are going on behind the scenes. I will tell you about it soon.❤️ . Have a wonderful weekend for everyone.🤗🤗🤗 . . . . . #watercolor #watercolour #aquarelle #painting #art #artwork #watercolorist #watercolorpainting #watercolorart #watercolors #watercolorillustration #watercolourpainting #watercolour_gallery #watercolorartist #sgwatercolor #수채화 #水彩 #acuarela #акварель #акварельнаятехника #watercolor_daily #watercolourweekly #illustrationnow #tempuradesign#waterblog #artclub4you #modernwatercolor #botanicalart #floralarthub #watercolor_best

A post shared by Natalia Nazarian • Artist ❣️ (@natanazarian) on

View this post on Instagram

Hello! Can you spot two little birds here?😃 . . New “Terrain” watercolor set by @artphilosophyco in action. Such a harmonious combination of colors. I think this is perfect for painting plants and landscapes.🌿🍃🌱🥬🍇🍑🏕⛰🏡🌅🥰 . Paints: @artphilosophyco “Terrain” set. Brushes: @princetonbrush Paper: @bezpomarok sketchbook. . . inspired by @julianna_swaney ‘s book “Gardeners”. • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • #watercolor #watercolour #aquarelle #painting #art #artwork #watercolorist #watercolorpainting #watercolors #watercolorillustration #watercolourpainting #watercolour_gallery #watercolorartist #수채화 #水彩 #акварель #акварельнаятехника #watercolor_daily #illustrationnow #tempuradesign#waterblog #artclub4you #modernwatercolor #botanicalart #artphilosophy #artphilosophyco #artphilosophywatercolor #watercolorconfections #primawatercolorconfections #primamarketinginc

A post shared by Natalia Nazarian • Artist ❣️ (@natanazarian) on

View this post on Instagram

It seems to me that everything looks good if you put a monstera leaf there😅 (why is there still no monsterа Emoji?🤔) . ✔️𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐬 ✔️ In the minimalistic design, the main thing is to correctly put light and dark accents. (In the carousel you can watch a video of painting process. The monstera leaf looked completely flat until I added dark green accents.) . P.S. In the last couple of days I received many compliments from all of you about my art works. I have no words how happy I am to hear that. Thank you very much!🤗🤗🤗 . . Paints: @artphilosophyco “Woodlands” set. Brush: @princetonbrush Neptune travel brush N6 (my favorite for now🥰🥰🥰) Paper: @primamarketinginc Mini watercolor paper pad. • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • #watercolor #watercolour #aquarelle #painting #art #artwork #watercolorist #watercolorpainting #watercolorart #watercolors #watercolorillustration #watercolourpainting #watercolour_gallery #watercolorartist #sgwatercolor #수채화 #水彩 #acuarela #акварель #акварельнаятехника #watercolor_daily #watercolourweekly #illustrationnow #tempuradesign#waterblog #artclub4you #modernwatercolor #botanicalart #floralarthub #watercolor_best

A post shared by Natalia Nazarian • Artist ❣️ (@natanazarian) on

View this post on Instagram

When I created this picture, I was not too happy with the result, but today I decided to share this cute bee anyway. . Because why not? Not every painting will be perfect. But this is my experience, and I want to save it here. . I had never painted insects before, but I was inspired by the works of the beautiful artist Cagla Zimmermann and decided to try something new. Thanks for inspiration @caglazimmermann ❤️🥰🤗 . . Paints: @artphilosophyco Brushes: @princetonbrush . • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • #watercolor #watercolour #aquarelle #painting #art #artwork #watercolorist #watercolorpainting #watercolorart #watercolors #watercolorillustration #watercolourpainting #watercolour_gallery #watercolorartist #sgwatercolor #수채화 #水彩 #acuarela #акварель #акварельнаятехника #watercolor_daily #watercolourweekly #illustrationnow #tempuradesign#waterblog #artclub4you #modernwatercolor #botanicalart #floralarthub #watercolor_best

A post shared by Natalia Nazarian • Artist ❣️ (@natanazarian) on

View this post on Instagram

S ☀️ U 🌴 M 🌊 M 👙 E 🏖 R is time to eat and paint fruits. I have never tried to eat a dragon fruit, but I like the way it looks.🤩 . I used here pink, green and black colors from “Classics” set @artphilosophyco . Neptune Travel brush @princetonbrush has long been a favorite.🤩 . And the mini watercolor pad @primamarketinginc is perfect for quick summer sketches. • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • #watercolor #watercolour #aquarelle #painting #art #artwork #watercolorist #watercolorpainting #watercolorart #watercolors #watercolorillustration #watercolourpainting #watercolour_gallery #watercolorartist #수채화 #水彩 #acuarela #акварель #watercolortutorial #watercolor_daily #illustrationnow #tempuradesign#waterblog #modernwatercolor #artphilosophy #artphilosophyco #artphilosophywatercolor #watercolorconfections #primawatercolorconfections #primamarketinginc

A post shared by Natalia Nazarian • Artist ❣️ (@natanazarian) on

View this post on Instagram

Hello, lovely people🥰🥰🥰! . Just want to congratulate the winners and say thanks to all the participants of the spring challenge #помогай_весне hosted by Alena @bezpomarok. . 🎉🎉🎉WINNERS🎉🎉🎉 . 👩🏻‍🎨 @ksyu_t_art 👩🏻‍🎨 @amyearls.art 👩🏻‍🎨 @darikrimea . Thank you for your wonderful artworks!❤️ . Alena @bezpomarok thank you for inviting me in your such warm and beautiful spring challenge.🤗🤗🤗 . . . . #watercolor #watercolour #aquarelle #painting #art #artwork #watercolorist #watercolorpainting #watercolorart #watercolors #watercolorillustration #watercolourpainting #watercolour_gallery #watercolorartist #sgwatercolor #수채화 #水彩 #acuarela #акварель #акварельнаятехника #watercolor_daily #watercolourweekly #illustrationnow #tempuradesign#waterblog #artclub4you #modernwatercolor #botanicalart #floralarthub

A post shared by Natalia Nazarian • Artist ❣️ (@natanazarian) on

View this post on Instagram

My whales collection🐋 . #wwf_illustrators #artforplanet @artforplanet @wwfrussia @wwf . . Paints: @artphilosophyco ”Currents” set. Brush: @princetonbrush ”Neptune” Paper: @primamarketinginc watercolor pad. • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • ✤ • #watercolor #watercolour #aquarelle #painting #art #artwork #watercolorist #watercolorpainting #watercolorart #watercolors #watercolorillustration #watercolourpainting #watercolour_gallery #watercolorartist #sgwatercolor #수채화 #水彩 #acuarela #акварель #акварельнаятехника #watercolor_daily #watercolourweekly #illustrationnow #tempuradesign#waterblog #artclub4you #modernwatercolor #watercolor_best

A post shared by Natalia Nazarian • Artist ❣️ (@natanazarian) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Going Green

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    July 15, 2019 at 7:58 am

    Oh lovely. This is the very kind of painting I dream of doing…..but so far it is just a dream.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Sharon Mann
    July 15, 2019 at 8:22 am

    Such beautiful botanicals!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    July 15, 2019 at 8:41 am

    I join with the othersl. Beautiful art. Hope to see more — Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.