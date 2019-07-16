Midwest Heart

Aaron Horkey

Hailing from what he refers to as the “rural Midwest,” Aaron Horkey has a distinctive style which has made him the darling of indie bands and serious art collectors alike. His concert posters, album covers, and movie posters are all meticulously, beautifully detailed. His work looks to me like Victorian pen and ink drawings as imagined by HR Giger. I would never have expected such an unlikely mashup to work, but Horkey’s art is simply amazing.

Known as something of an artist’s artist, Horkey’s work is loved and appreciated across the globe. However, all that success hasn’t gone to the artist’s head. Even though his work would be welcomed with open arms at major galleries all over the world, Horkey prefers to show his work in his hometown of Windom, Minnesota, four hours south of Minneapolis, bringing much-appreciated tourism to the hamlet.

“Key personality traits include debilitating social ineptitude and a perverse attention to detail. Also, believes himself to have been born 100 years too late. Enjoys desolation, megafauna and transplanting sumacs. Currently ensconced in a bucolic whistle stop just west of the Mississippi, he whiles away the hours writing of himself in the third person, staring at his chore list and cultivating ulcers.” -About Aaron Horkey

I love everything about this artist; his humility, his sense of humor, and most of all his art!

You can follow the genius Aaron Horkey on Instagram, and you can buy his prints on The Vacvvm.