Midwest Heart

Aaron Horkey

Hailing from what he refers to as the “rural Midwest,” Aaron Horkey has a distinctive style which has made him the darling of indie bands and serious art collectors alike. His concert posters, album covers, and movie posters are all meticulously, beautifully detailed. His work looks to me like Victorian pen and ink drawings as imagined by HR Giger. I would never have expected such an unlikely mashup to work, but Horkey’s art is simply amazing.

Known as something of an artist’s artist, Horkey’s work is loved and appreciated across the globe. However, all that success hasn’t gone to the artist’s head. Even though his work would be welcomed with open arms at major galleries all over the world, Horkey prefers to show his work in his hometown of Windom, Minnesota, four hours south of Minneapolis, bringing much-appreciated tourism to the hamlet.

“Key personality traits include debilitating social ineptitude and a perverse attention to detail. Also, believes himself to have been born 100 years too late. Enjoys desolation, megafauna and transplanting sumacs. Currently ensconced in a bucolic whistle stop just west of the Mississippi, he whiles away the hours writing of himself in the third person, staring at his chore list and cultivating ulcers.”

-About Aaron Horkey

I love everything about this artist; his humility, his sense of humor, and most of all his art!

You can follow the genius Aaron Horkey on Instagram, and you can buy his prints on The Vacvvm.

Ikebana 2.5 deluxe reproduction… 🏴🏴🏴 Also releasing Friday, November 23rd at 2pm CST via @thevacvvm – this print is being offered as a timed edition until Monday, November 26th at 11:59pm. Anyone who places an order during this period will be guaranteed a copy of the print. This is a 6.5” X 9.25” giclee with a custom sculpted embossment over the entire image as well as a clear foil layer over the glass bottle, (scroll through the above carousel for a look at the extraordinary depth achieved by this combination of printing methods). A blind debossed title finishes off the piece, each one of which will be signed & numbered. $75 plus shipping. ✨ Produced by the incomparable @pressureprinting in beautiful Denver, Colorado. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #aaronhorkey #thevacvvm #thankyou

  1. janhaltn
    July 16, 2019 at 7:25 am

    Winder how long it took to do this art? There is one that I would not mind hanging on the wall in my house and I am pickie. Hal

