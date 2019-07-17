Marilyn Monroe by Bert Stern, 1962, “The Last Sitting”

Today, I heard about a Marilyn-related gallery show this week, and I’ve never written about Monroe before, so this seemed like the right thing for today. From July 9 through September 22, 2019, the Galerie Joseph in Paris is showing a photo series of Marilyn Monroe. Featuring 200 original photographs and documents, many never seen before, the show traces the astonishing rise of the Hollywood icon, giving gallery goers an intimate glimpse into the star’s private moments.

Like many people, for as long as I can remember, I have been fascinated by Marilyn’s intoxicating combination of fragility, vulnerability, talent, and undeniable beauty. Though I can appreciate her more iconic glamour photos, I am always most drawn to the less polished, more candid pictures where she seems so approachable and relatable and so very lonely. Something about her brings out the big sister in me.

“Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.“ -Marilyn Monroe

If like me, you will not be getting to Paris in time to see the show, the French Vogue website has a small selection of the items included in the exhibition. Since I couldn’t find those items on Instagram, I thought I’d instead compile a selection of Marilyn photos which most spoke to me.