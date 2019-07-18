My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 232: Dog Crazy

This photo accompanies a dog stress remedy. I am tempted to write to them to suggest they rename the product “Ruff-ees.”

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

After a fairly exhaustive search which went on for a couple of months, a good friend finally found just the right rescue dog. The two of them are positively in love, and it’s great for them both. But during the ensuing search, I spent so much time scrolling through available pooches that I’ve become a bit dog crazed.

I’ve never owned a dog, though I have periodically lived with someone else’s. But now that Beloved is retired, she’s been bugging me to find one of our own. Mind you, I’m fairly allergic, but some breeds bother me less than others, so I imagine we’ll end up with some kind of doodle. So this week’s Etsomnia™ is dedicated to the dog which I suspect is in my future…

Come on, ‘fess up. Who gave Snoopy meth?
What? No parasol? By BoutiqueDoggy
We still refer to this as “Tobying.”
What’s that he’s wearing around his neck, you ask? Why, a ruff, of course! (Dad jokes just seem to go together with dogs. Don’t know why.)
OMG OMG OMG Corgi butt car air fresheners!!! By BlueWineStudio
While I can admire the artist’s technique, I think it looks a bit too much like this dog was painted mid-rectal exam.
“Dog knob” squeaky toy. My inner 12-year-old boy finds this hysterical.
Cute, but I’d worry ICE would try to grab him. By BajaPonchos
“Draw me like one of your French Bulldogs.”
If this isn’t the best reason to have three dogs, I don’t know what is! Pet portrait by RomaLena
Look! An Hermès Barkin Bag! By PSPaperWorks
This is a vintage brandy flask, but I object to the location of the, er, mouth. I’m not falling for that again.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 232: Dog Crazy

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    July 18, 2019 at 7:29 am

    I so have to get a Hermes Barkin!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

