Etsomnia™ 232: Dog Crazy

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
After a fairly exhaustive search which went on for a couple of months, a good friend finally found just the right rescue dog. The two of them are positively in love, and it’s great for them both. But during the ensuing search, I spent so much time scrolling through available pooches that I’ve become a bit dog crazed.
I’ve never owned a dog, though I have periodically lived with someone else’s. But now that Beloved is retired, she’s been bugging me to find one of our own. Mind you, I’m fairly allergic, but some breeds bother me less than others, so I imagine we’ll end up with some kind of doodle. So this week’s Etsomnia™ is dedicated to the dog which I suspect is in my future…
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
July 18, 2019 at 7:29 am
I so have to get a Hermes Barkin!
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 18, 2019 at 8:55 am
Isn’t that adorable?
LikeLiked by 1 person