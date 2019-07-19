Hello, Friday!

Last night, I heard a snippet of this song on my current favorite home improvement shows, Hidden Potential, and I immediately had to hunt it down (and play it over and over again). This is the thoroughly adorable, -just-this-side-of-obnoxiously-cheerful song Hello Sunshine written* by choral composer, arranger and jazz musician, Alexander L’Estrange and sung by Ben Parry, a composer, arranger, and musician in his own right. When I looked up the pair, I learned that they have both worked as composers, conductors, and arrangers for major choral groups including Voces8 and The King’s Singers, both favorites of mine. Then I found out they were both involved with The Swingle Singers (about whom I will get around to writing one of these days), and I just about lost my mind. No wonder I love this goofy song so much!

*Maybe. I couldn’t find out any info about the song.

Hello Sunshine has a hint of Bossa Nova, and just the right amount of sacharine, swooping, 1960’s style a cappella background vocals. It’s exactly what I needed today!

You can hear more of Alexander L’Estrange’s music on his website and on YouTube. And you can learn more about the lovely Ben Parry on his website and on his YouTube channel.

By the way, while I was trying to find out more about the song, I came across the website Hello Sunshine, which may not be on topic, but which certainly fits my brand and mood! The website was started by actress Reese Witherspoon, and it’s dedicated to celebrating female storytelling. Here, I’ll let her tell you:

“We’re a media brand anchored in storytelling, creating and discovering content that celebrates women and puts them at the center of the story. We tell stories big and small, funny stories, complex stories, those that shine a light on where women are at right now and those that help chart a new path forward.” -Reese Witherspoon

So that’s where I’ll be spending my weekend internet time, in case you were wondering. Happy Friday, all!