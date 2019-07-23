Julia Claire Weber

Julia Claire Weber calls herself a porcelain decal artist. She does throw her pottery in the usual ways, but her decorative elements – which she also designs – are applied as decals, ensuring uniformity of shape and size and color. I love that idea! Once the decals have been applied, Claire carefully carves around them, then fills in the grooves with glaze. The resulting pieces are 3-D masterpieces of form and function; the happy marriage of Art Deco and Southwest design styles.

The artist isn’t just focused on the usual forms, either. Yes, she does make pitchers and mugs and planters, but I think it’s her less expected items, like her drinks caddy and her tea pour-over set and her serving trays, that I love the best.

“MOM, I know what I want to do with the rest of my life, CERAMICS!” -About Julia Claire

Though she grew up in Pennsylvania with a family who was very supportive of her clay pursuits, she didn’t really feel like her career was progressing until she was asked to spend the winter of 2015 as the short term artist-in-residence at Odyssey Clayworks in North Carolina. She loved the place, so when the director asked if she would consider a full-time three-year residency, she jumped at the chance. She is now permanently installed in Asheville, NC, working as a resident artist, gallery manager and ceramics teacher.

