Decal Artist

Julia Claire Weber

Julia Claire Weber calls herself a porcelain decal artist. She does throw her pottery in the usual ways, but her decorative elements – which she also designs – are applied as decals, ensuring uniformity of shape and size and color. I love that idea! Once the decals have been applied, Claire carefully carves around them, then fills in the grooves with glaze. The resulting pieces are 3-D masterpieces of form and function; the happy marriage of Art Deco and Southwest design styles.

The artist isn’t just focused on the usual forms, either. Yes, she does make pitchers and mugs and planters, but I think it’s her less expected items, like her drinks caddy and her tea pour-over set and her serving trays, that I love the best.

“MOM, I know what I want to do with the rest of my life, CERAMICS!”

-About Julia Claire

Though she grew up in Pennsylvania with a family who was very supportive of her clay pursuits, she didn’t really feel like her career was progressing until she was asked to spend the winter of 2015 as the short term artist-in-residence at Odyssey Clayworks in North Carolina. She loved the place, so when the director asked if she would consider a full-time three-year residency, she jumped at the chance. She is now permanently installed in Asheville, NC, working as a resident artist, gallery manager and ceramics teacher.

You can follow Julia Claire’s adventures on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Quick process video in real time! Applying the decal! 😍 My decal printer is hands down my favorite tool! It’s a Ricoh printer that’s been gutted and prints ceramic toner (china paint)! I use transparency to determine the decal spatially and then hand draw all of my designs! I scan my images and then edit them in illustrator and photoshop! It’s quite the process but I have fallen in love with it! 💙 #potteryvideos #potteryvideo #processvideo #decals #ceramicdecals #chinapaint #ceramics #ceramica #keramik #handmade #design #geometric #geometricart #triangle #mountains #mountainpottery #modernceramics #artist #asheville #ashevilleartist #create #inspire #colorful #studiopotter #porcelain #potsinaction #makerspace #americancraft

Greetings from Asheville! Thanks for following my adventures in clay and life! I'm Julia, most know me as Jules. I work with porcelain clay, am incredibly fascinated with decals, find myself in nature, and always have Odesza blasting through my headphones! Originally from PA and received my BFA from Edinboro University! I'm a resident at Odyssey Clayworks and am grateful for this time to grow as an artist and find my direction with clay! I have a jam packed summer planned and will be assisting a workshop at Penland, so stay tuned! 💙✌🏼️✨ Happy Sunday Y'all!! #juliaclairesclay #ceramics #porcelain #decal #teapot #coffeepot #potterygirl #ceramicdecals #mountain #mountains #mountainware #ceramicart #makersmovement #makersgonnamake #odesza @odesza

Keep that fire burning brightly … It’s easy to get lost in repetition but making new work fuels my fire! Problem solving and puzzle piecing are the most fun! I remember a time, not too long ago, when I struggled to center a pot. I was lucky if it was even on top and even luckier if it came out the way I imagined. Man, progression is sweet! 💙 #ceramics #ceramica #keramik #design #moderncermics #modernart #teapot #porcelain #pottery #instapottery #handmade #wheelthrown #leatherhard #geometric #geometricart #mountains #graphic #chartreuse #underglaze #howiamaco #potsinaction #art #fuelthefire #creativity #wip #pottersofinstagram #asheville #ashevilleartist #etsy #comingsoon

  1. StellaKate Blue
    July 23, 2019 at 7:26 am

    Her work is striking and unique. Plus I love her hastags: #makersgonnamake, #handsandhustle, #iphoneonly, and of course #mountains. I might be seeing a cute soap dish in my future too!.

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 23, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    I am sure you already know that I am going to write that I love her stuff because you know I always love that Art Deco aesthetic. I really enjoyed watching the videos to have an insight into her process.

