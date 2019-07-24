Assembli Required

Assembli

I have spent tons of time envying all those amazing paper artists I’ve profiled, but today, I’m bringing you art we can all make ourselves! These are the D.I.Y. paper art sculpture kits by the Dutch company Assembli. It is the brain child of designer Joop Bource and printing company Lankhorst. Their aim is to give their customers an accessible outlet for creativity while spending quality time with their people away from electronics and distractions.

“We like to use the word ‘project’ rather than ‘product’, because we aim to involve the customer in the finishing process. Solving a spatial puzzle like a paper craft construction kit can bring positive effects along the way reaching completion. Getting off screen for a while, joining forces with a loved one and being proud for finishing the ‘sheet to sculpture’ process. Every project is a mindful journey and might be meditative, but sometimes also a little bit of a pain in the *ss. 🙂” -About Assembli

Assembli’s creative designs come in many patterns and cover many subjects, including insects, animals, and objects. The inexpensive kits come with all you need to make the project; multiple decorative paper templates, a practice template, fold and build instructions, fast-drying glue and a folding lath. All you need are scissors and patience! And of course, you can make your own versions of the creations with your own paper and paints.

You can check out all of Assembli’s beautiful kits on their website and on Instagram.