Etsomnia™ 233: Pull the Other One

If I needed anything from that top drawer, I think I’d just go buy a new one.

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

We are redecorating our bedroom in an icy periwinkle grey color that I’m completely obsessed with. When I came across the first knobs below, I fell hopelessly in love. Unfortunately, the new bedroom furniture doesn’t need pulls (and that level of bling is really not something I can live with, no matter how weak in the knees they make me). So I was casting about for something I could do with the beautiful baubles, and I finally concluded that an Etsomnia post is the best I can do. So today, we’re looking at pulls, knobs, handles, and decorative hardware, both for grownups and for more kid-centric spaces.

Swoon! By LynnsHardware

I now get why they’re called knobs.

Is there no corner of Etsy where derpery can’t go?

These hinges by ArchRenTechniques are certainly impressive, but do people with castles really shop on Etsy? (Actually, maybe they do.)

Ugly, impractical, AND unpleasant to touch. The Etsy triple threat!

This “man cave” drawer pull is unfortunate looking, but it’s not like the She Shed version is really my taste, either.

These are fantastic! By SurfaceCandy

Festive.

While I applaud the sentiment, I cannot abide the design.

So adorable! By RainbowNursery

If you find yourself in a kitchen sporting these knobs, don’t be surprised when you find cat hair in your food.

“Magical and wonder are the feelings that this flower emanates.” That’s funny. All I’m getting is “nope.”

I would absolutely put these in a grey or black-and-white kitchen! By ShabbyRestore

If I saw this thing in my house, even if it was encased in resin, I’d move.

Though these are not as troublesome as some body-related handles, maybe it’s a good rule to just avoid body parts all together.